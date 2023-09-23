Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Axalta Coating Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$525m ÷ (US$7.0b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Axalta Coating Systems has an ROCE of 9.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Chemicals industry.

View our latest analysis for Axalta Coating Systems

roce

In the above chart we have measured Axalta Coating Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Axalta Coating Systems.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Axalta Coating Systems' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Axalta Coating Systems doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Our Take On Axalta Coating Systems' ROCE

In summary, Axalta Coating Systems isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

