Axalta Coating Systems' (NYSE:AXTA) Returns Have Hit A Wall

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Axalta Coating Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$457m ÷ (US$7.1b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Axalta Coating Systems has an ROCE of 8.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

See our latest analysis for Axalta Coating Systems

roce

In the above chart we have measured Axalta Coating Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems here for free.

What Can We Tell From Axalta Coating Systems' ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at Axalta Coating Systems, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Axalta Coating Systems in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, Axalta Coating Systems has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 0.5% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Axalta Coating Systems does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here