Aww! Ke Huy Quan, Harrrison Ford all smiles at 'Indiana Jones' red carpet

From the Temple of Doom to the red carpet.

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan paid a visit to former "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" co-star Harrison Ford on the red carpet for the newest "Indiana Jones" film, "Dial of Destiny." Quan starred as Short Round opposite Ford in 1984.

"Indy will always be a hero to Short Round and Harrison Ford will always be a hero to me❣️," Quan, 51, captioned the post. "I wish he could continue in this role forever, but I was happy to be there last night to see him crack that whip one more time. Dial of Destiny is SO GOOD!!! Please go see it comes June 30th!"

The film will be Ford's fifth and final as the iconic adventurer that began with 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

The movie debuted May 18 at Cannes Film Festival in France – 15 years to the day after the last adventure, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," premiered at the famed international event. Ford made a rare public appearance with wife Calista Flockhart and walked the red carpet.

As for Quan, he won his first Academy Award this year for best supporting actor in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." It capped a decades-long struggle to find work following his child stardom.

"I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife, Echo, who month after month, year after year for 20 years, told me that one day my time will come," he said in his acceptance speech at the time. "Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Contributing: Brian Truitt

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny' reunites Ke Huy Quan, Harrison Ford