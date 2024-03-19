AWKWARD! Trump Supporters Flunk Basic U.S. Citizenship Test Questions On 'Kimmel'

Jimmy Kimmel sent his crew to a recent Donald Trump rally in South Carolina to put some of the former president’s biggest fans to the test.

“The people who support Trump and the MAGA agenda are under the impression that America was founded on the idea of excluding those who do not share your beliefs,” Kimmel said. “Which is the opposite of the truth.”

Kimmel said his goal was to “find out just how patriotic these patriots are” by asking them basic questions from the U.S. citizenship test.

Things got awkward in a hurry: