'Awkward' or 'sign of unity'? - pundits on Rangers celebrations

"A wee bit awkward" or a "sign of solidarity"? Perhaps the answer is somewhere in the middle in relation to Rangers' post-match celebrations on Saturday.

After dispatching St Johnstone in the last 16 of the League Cup, players and staff of the Ibrox side stood arm in arm and bounced and chanted along with the last remaining supporters at Hampden.

Rival fans have since poked fun at it, but former Rangers striker Rory Loy believes it was manager Philippe Clement's way of trying build unity amid a problematic summer.

"I can understand why Clement and his staff wanted to do that," Loy said on BBC Sportsound.

"It wasn't a celebration of a home win against St Johnstone, it was a show of understanding and sympathy with the support given what’s gone on at the club.

"Clement and his staff want unity and that was their way of trying to build that. But the timing of it is possibly questionable."

Meanwhile, fellow former Rangers forward Steven Thompson added: "It was a wee bit awkward. I think it was a sign of solidarity. But winning a cup game so early, I was cringing a wee bit."