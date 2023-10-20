Awkward Fox News Supercut Exposes Network's Ugliest Double-Standard
Fox News hasn’t exactly been consistent when it comes to Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
So “The Daily Show” evened the score.
A new supercut video from the Comedy Central show takes the right-wing network’s criticism of Biden, but inserts footage of Trump into the clips instead.
The result is pretty seamless:
Wow Trump is getting cooked on Fox News pic.twitter.com/XonBI5Hjva
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 19, 2023