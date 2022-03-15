Awkwafina Shares Letter Written to Herself Ahead of Ocean's 8 : 'I'm Scared Now. But It's Normal'

awkwafina

awkwafina/Instagram; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Awkwafina is sharing a vulnerable moment of self-reflection in hopes of inspiring others to believe in themselves.

The actress, 33, shared a photo to her Instagram on Sunday of a letter she wrote to herself in 2016, days before she was set to start shooting her scenes in the female ensemble heist film Ocean's 8.

Under the heading, "4 more days til 1st scene," Awkwafina wrote, "I'm scared of what's to come. I'm nervous about doing something I've never done before, and I'm scared I'm gonna let people down. I still don't know what my future holds, and that's okay. But I'm gonna try and I'm gonna work as hard as I can."

"They say everyone gets imposter syndrome, and maybe a little bit grounds you. I'm about to do a movie with 7 women I've idolized, loved and worshiped all my life. And who am I? I'm a nobody," she added, referring to the starry cast of Ocean's 8 that included Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

"Sometimes I doubt myself. I hope I won't embarrass myself, and I hope whatever I do makes a positive impact. I promise to work hard," Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, penned in the letter.

"I'm scared now. But it's normal. Maybe we're not supposed to know," she wrote at the end, before concluding, "But if it all ended tomorrow, I can at least say I found something that made me really happy."

In 2016, Awkwafina was still in the early stages of her screen career, with a featured role (as Christine) in that year's comedy Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

It wasn't until 2018 that she enjoyed her breakout roles in Ocean's along with the hit film Crazy Rich Asians.

In the caption to her 2016 letter posted over the weekend, Awkwafina wrote, "Hope this inspires anyone who ever feels like they're not good enough or anyone who feels scared of what's to come. The curse and blessing is we'll never know ❤️."

awkwafina

Chris Pizzello/Invision/Ap/Shutterstock

"And most important, don't ever let anyone tell you who you are," she added.

The post drew enthusiastic praise and support from Awkwafina's friends and followers, including her Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, who wrote, "❤️❤️❤️I love this Nora. This is the person I know and bonded with on the rooftop of a hotel in Malaysia. Love you and your pure heart. Thank you for sharing I needed to read this today 🙏🏼."

Her Ocean's costar Kaling wrote, "I love you. ❤️," while Tick, Tick... Boom!'s Alexandra Shipp commented, "Love this."