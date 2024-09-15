[Getty Images]

Gary O'Neil spoke to BBC Match of the Day after Wolves' defeat to Newcastle: "It is the Premier League and it can happen. We have got some tough games against teams who are going to finish high up the league and unfortunately they can kill you with moments. I asked the group to give everything and that was pretty close to everything today. We made an error for the second goal which was the only disappointment for me. Harvey Barnes was allowed to come inside which shouldn't have happened. Losing Nelson Semedo to cramp was bad and he is important for us so we need to make sure he is alright."

On Andre's first start: "Very good, he's a good player obviously. New system today with the three midfielders in. An awful lot of positives. Of course the only positives that people are interested in is points. From my point of view, to have come up with a new structure for the team and for it to look how it did against Newcastle was a big plus for us.

On the performance: "Looking forward to what we can do. Tough run coming up, one of the toughest starts fixture wise. If we play like that every week then we will be absolutely fine. If we maintain our level, that sort of performance will pick up a lot of points this season. Keep pushing."