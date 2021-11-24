‘It’s awesome’: Snowmaking power lets Bogus Basin open for Thanksgiving weekend

Ski season officially commences on Thanksgiving this year in the Boise area. Bogus Basin announced Wednesday in a news release that it will be open for downhill skiing through the weekend.

Using artificial snow, the resort has churned out enough powder to open the Showcase and Coach’s Corner runs, as well as the Explorer Terrain Park for a four-day stretch — for season-pass holders only.

The Deer Point, Coach, Explorer and Easy Rider surface lifts will operate at the mountain, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, according to the release. The J.R. Simplot Lodge and Frontier Point Lodge will also be open, as will the retail shop, and the rental and repair shop.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with what our snowmaking team has done to make this happen,” said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson in the release. “It’s awesome we can open top-to-bottom on Showcase exclusively on machine-made snow.”

The Glad Runner Mountain Coaster also will be open for the holiday weekend.

After Sunday, the mountain will close down again until Saturday, Dec. 4, when the ski resort plans — weather permitting — to open daily operations for the winter season.

“We will be watching the weather and hoping for Mother Nature to help add more trails as soon as we can,” Susan Saad, a spokesperson for the recreation area, told the Idaho Statesman by phone.

The full season passes have sold out for this winter, but midweek season passes are still for sale while supplies last.

COVID-19 restrictions have been softened at the resort, with visitors required to wear face coverings while indoors at the resort, except while they are eating. Masks are no longer required in lift lines or on lifts.

Last year, the resort limited sales of single-day tickets to restrict the number of people skiing during the pandemic. This year, during the regular season, Bogus plans to limit the number of day tickets sold on peak days and holidays to help ensure there is sufficient parking and space available.

“Decisions made for the short term ended up being helpful and providing us with insight for the long term,” Saad said.