Awesome Pickup Trucks Are Selling At The Big Boy’s Toys Sale This Weekend

Put on of these pickups into your collection.

Classic trucks are some of the coolest platforms to start building the hotrod, offroader, or show car of any enthusiast's dreams as they sport plenty of performance and style for a reasonable price. That last part can be almost entirely attributed to the incredibly high production numbers of nearly every classic Chevy, Dodge, and Ford pickup truck. These utility vehicles were the heroes of their generation as they allowed everyone from farmers to tradesmen to get their work done. Nowadays, you'll be lucky to find them in good condition, but they can be pretty cheap to restore, and most are still running even after decades of sitting. Which one of these would you add to your collection?

1947 Ford F100

Ford has been known worldwide for their classic and modern trucks for decades because of their incredible dedication to design and utility. One such model was the F100, a since unheard of truck that was once a great option for anyone with the need for a great looking light-duty truck. Under the hood you had the option of many different great engines, transmissions, and suspension modifications that have now turned the vehicles into a legendary American platform. See it here.

1979 Dodge Adventure Lil Express

The Dodge Adventure 150 Lil Red Express is a hauler and a brawler all in one! Dodge's Li'l Red Express is one of the rarest and flashiest classic trucks of all time, and this is definitely one of the coolest versions we've ever seen. The Dodge Li'L Red Express was only built for the 1978 and 1979 model years with fewer than 8,000 units being built total, and this one is one of the 5,118 units that were made for 1979. See it here.

1970 Chevy C10

Introduced for the first time in the 1960s, the C/K series of Chevy trucks made by General Motors is one of the most popular pickups ever made, certainly in terms of GM. The model line put a target right on the back of the Ford F-Series trucks, and this has kept a healthy feud going for decades now. This example is powered by a Chevy Small Block 350 cubic inch engine, that’s backed by an automatic transmission. See it here.

