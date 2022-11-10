AWC Berhad (KLSE:AWC) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating AWC Berhad (KLSE:AWC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AWC Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM46m ÷ (RM412m - RM117m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, AWC Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 5.1% it's much better.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AWC Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AWC Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at AWC Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. However it looks like AWC Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, AWC Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 28% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On AWC Berhad's ROCE

In summary, AWC Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 53% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

