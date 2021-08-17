Away’s New Suitcase Line Is The Brand’s Biggest Flex Yet

Calling all Goldilocks luggage-buyers who find rocklike shells too tough and expandable suitcases too soft. Away Travel just poured you your perfect bowl of porridge. Introducing: the brand’s first-ever line of “just right” expandable hard-sided Flex luggage. Rather than choosing between full unbreakable protection and maximal packing room, Away now offers both in one reliable bag, starting at $255.

The Flex line features Away’s classic sizes — the Carry-On Flex ($255), the Bigger Carry-On Flex ($275), the Medium Flex ($325), and the Large Flex ($355) — and comes in Black, Coast (light blue), Navy, and Petal (pink). Unlike its hard-shell predecessors, the new Flex suitcases can expand up to 2.25 inches for carry-ons and 1.75 inches for checked sizes with a single zip. They also still bring the same Away luggage flair: TSA-approved combo locks, 360-degree spinner wheels, interior pockets for organizing, and a hidden laundry bag for dirty clothes on the go.

Since launching five years ago, Away has become home to some of the most revered travel essentials on the internet. If you’ve flown recently, you’ve probably spied its biggest bestseller, the polycarbonate Bigger Carry-On, in the overhead storage and at baggage claim. The bag currently boasts, 3,136 reviews and a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on site. Now you can have that same experience, with just a little more flex room. On top of the aforementioned features, these bags also come with a lifetime warranty, 100-day trial, and can be digitally monogrammed for extra-special purchases. It’s the ultimate travel accessory that won’t go out of style — or make you worry too much about loading up on souvenirs on your next trip.

