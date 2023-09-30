How to Get Away with Murder stars reunite for camping trip

Monica Schipper/GA - Getty Images

How to Get Away with Murder stars Jack Falahee and Matt McGorry have reunited for a "cute as heck" camping trip.

Falahee and McGorry starred as Connor Walsh and Asher Millstone in ABC's legal drama from 2014-2020, but have reunited under less murderous conditions for a Californian camping trip.

Posted to his 1.3 million Instagram followers, Falahee shared a series of snaps of the pair on their vacation alongside the caption: "Went camping with my brother @mattmcgorry, it was cute as heck. Yes I’m wearing my night guard in the tent."

Related: Scandal boss Shonda Rhimes teases return for fan-favourite Olivia Pope

The pair, who starred in all six seasons of the thriller series alongside Viola Davis, are seen sharing their tent, posing on a cultural landmark in Riverside County, California and standing atop boulders.

Falahee is also pictured next to a "bear warning" sign, with a nervous look on his face.

Friends and fans of the pair have commented their love on the post, with one saying, "Just boy things!" to which Falahee replied: "Boys talking about feelings. Boys talking about boundaries. Boys talking about dreams. Boys roasting marshmallows. Boy stuff."

"This is the most wholesome thing I've ever seen," another person added, while a third called for a new season of How to Get Away with Murder.

ABC

Related: Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes gets a new trailer

Falahee's character of Connor made it out of How to Get Away with Murder alive, but McGorry's Asher was less fortunate, and was bumped off in the final season by an FBI agent.

Although Asher met a much less fortunate end than Connor, How to Get Away with Murder bosses shared a deleted scene of the pair following the show's final season.

The snippet featured Connor having a nightmare involving a dead Asher – who attempts to kill Connor before he wakes up in a cold sweat.

Story continues

How to Get Away with Murder, seasons 1-6, is available to stream on Netflix



You Might Also Like