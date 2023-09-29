“How to Get Away With Murder” costars Jack Falahee and Matt McGorry have a killer reunion on a camping trip

Connor and Asher are back together again!

Former How to Get Away With Murder costars Jack Falahee and Matt McGorry reunited for a boys' camping trip that is "cute as heck."

Falahee, who portrayed gay law student Connor Walsh on the Shondaland hit, shared photos of himself with McGorry, who featured as preppy frat boy Asher Millstone on the series, on social media Friday. The pictures show the Murder alums hanging out in their tent at night (complete with Falahee's night guard), taking in the sights of their mountainous camping spot, and Falahee's humorous riff on a "bear sighting."

"Went camping with my brother @mattmcgorry , it was cute as heck," Falahee captioned the series of images. "Yes I'm wearing my night guard in the tent."

How to Get Away With Murder ended its six-season run in May 2020 with a flash-forward to Annalise Keating's (Viola Davis) funeral. There, we learn that Connor and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) reconciled after Connor's prison term — and that the two are living together, happy and in love. Asher met a much sadder end in the show's final season: after Asher turned informant to the FBI, a dirty agent murdered him to keep him quiet.

Jack Falahee and Matt McGorry

Richard Cartwright via Getty Matt McGorry and Jack Falahee on 'How to Get Away With Murder'

The two actors actually wrapped up much of their time on the show together, despite Asher's untimely death. In a deleted scene from the series finale, Connor imagines Asher being alive — and threatening to kill Connor for his role in their misdeeds.

But luckily, the two actors are much better friends in real life, sharing a tent instead of numerous homicide cover-ups.

