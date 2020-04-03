How to Get Away with Murder boss teases Annalise twist in final episodes

Photo credit: ABC

How to Get Away with Murder showrunner Pete Nowalk has teased yet another major twist in the show's final episodes.

The midseason premiere picked up where things left off, with the FBI promising to give Connor (Jack Falahee) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) favourable deals in exchange for giving up Annalise (Viola Davis).

However, following Asher's (Matt McGorry) murder, Annalise decided not to go on the run at all, and ended up being arrested by the FBI.

Asked by TV Guide if we can expect any more twists like that, Nowalk replied: "First of all, we have to find out who killed Asher, and we will find that out very shortly and if that's part of the bigger storyline or conspiracy – and I'm going to say yes.



"Probably one of my favourite twists is one you're not even looking for and that will be revealed soon as well. And it ties back to why the FBI and the governor and why everyone is coming so hard for Annalise and who was part of that mob of people coming after her."



He continued: "We do a really, I think, interesting twist that sort of explains a lot of the show and the connections in the shows.

"I can't be more specific than that because I don't want you to see it coming. But I'm hoping it's really satisfying. It was satisfying for me when we came up with it."

How to Get Away with Murder airs on ABC in the US.

