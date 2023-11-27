The AWAY Cyber Monday luggage sale is on now, and all suitcases are 20% off (yes, every single size!)

My close family lives in all different parts of the country, so I travel a lot. As such, I have no shame admitting that I already own lots of luggage. I currently own five AWAY suitcases in different sizes (three carry-ons, one bigger carry-on and one medium), and whenever they go on sale, I convince myself that I need another one. What can I say, I can’t resist the best luggage deals. The AWAY Cyber Monday deals are live now, and this is probably one of the best sales the brand has ever had. For a limited time only, all suitcases — yes, all — are 20% off.

Chances are you’ve seen people in the airport or at the train station with AWAY suitcases. If you’ve never owned (or rolled) one, you’re probably wondering what makes them so good, considering the price point. Well, as someone who owns multiple, here are a few of the highlights: They’re lightweight, the wheels roll like a dream and the incredibly durable.

There isn’t much time left to shop the AWAY Cyber Monday luggage deals, so off you go! Grab a best-selling AWAY suitcase for yourself while they’re on sale, and soon, you’ll understand what all the hype is about.

The Best AWAY Black Friday Deals

The Carry-On, $220 (Orig. $275)

Perfect for shorter trips (or really efficient packers), The Carry-On is currently available in seven colors.

The Bigger Carry-On, $236 (Orig. $295)

The Bigger Carry-On is slightly more spacious than the standard size carry-on, but be forewarned, it may not fit in every overhead bin. There are currently six colors to choose from, plus three limited-edition shades.

The Medium, $276 (Orig. $345)

If you’re going away and staying for a while, then you’ll want to consider The Medium, which has lots of storage space for multiple shoes, outfits and accessories. Choose from five colors and one limited-edition hue.

The Large, $316 (Orig. $395)

Calling all chronic over-packers! The Large is perfect for you. But be quick because there are only six colors to choose from right now.

