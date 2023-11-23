The AWAY Black Friday luggage sale is here — take 20% off all suitcases (yes, every single size!)

My close family lives in all different parts of the country, so I travel a lot. As such, I have no shame admitting that I already own lots of luggage because I'm always hunting for suitcases and duffel bags that make getting through the airport seamless. After years of traveling domestically and internationally, there's one brand that's so good I just keep returning to buy more: AWAY. When I saw the AWAY Black Friday luggage deals dropped, I immediately got my credit card out. It's time to shop the AWAY Black Friday sale!

I currently own five AWAY suitcases in different sizes (three carry-ons, one bigger carry-on and one medium), and whenever they go on sale, I convince myself that I need another one. What can I say, I can't resist the best luggage deals. The AWAY Black Friday sale is live now, and it's probably one of the best the brand has ever had. For a limited time only, all suitcases — yes, all — are 20% off.

AWAY Black Friday deals

AWAY The Carry-On $220 $275 Save $55 Perfect for shorter trips (or really efficient packers), The Carry-On is currently available in seven colors. As mentioned above, I own three of these in different colors and I swear by this bag. I'm visiting my parents for Thanksgiving and I was able to fit three days worth of clothes and toiletries for me and my daughter in this bag. $220 at AWAY

AWAY The Bigger Carry-On $236 $295 Save $59 The Bigger Carry-On is slightly more spacious than the standard size carry-on, but be forewarned, it may not fit in every overhead bin. There are currently six colors to choose from, plus three limited-edition shades. I got a limited-edition version of this suitcase last year for Black Friday and I absolutely love it. I was able to easily fit five days worth of clothes, shoes and beauty products in this bag for a trip to London and Paris earlier this year. $236 at AWAY

AWAY The Medium $276 $345 Save $69 If you're going away and staying for a while, then you'll want to consider The Medium, which has lots of storage space for multiple shoes, outfits and accessories. Choose from five colors and one limited-edition hue. I used my Medium suitcase for a 10-day trip to Spain and Portugal in 2019, and was able to fit everything my daughter and I needed without any issue. $276 at AWAY

AWAY The Large $316 $395 Save $79 Calling all chronic over-packers! The Large is perfect for you. But be quick because there are only six colors to choose from right now. This is the one size I don't currently own, so you can guess it's at the top of my shopping list for Black Friday. $316 at AWAY

Is AWAY luggage worth it?

Chances are you’ve seen people in the airport or at the train station with AWAY suitcases. If you’ve never owned (or rolled) one, you’re probably wondering what makes them so good, considering the price point. Well, as someone who owns multiple, here are a few of the highlights:

1. They’re lightweight enough that you can pack them full and still easily lift them into the overhead bin.

2. The carry-on size fits into every overhead bin for major airlines.

3. The wheels roll and spin in all directions, making maneuvering through the airport easy.

4. They’re durable. My oldest AWAY suitcase is probably five years old, and despite a few scratches, it still looks great and works as well as it did when I first got it.

5. For people who care about aesthetics, these suitcases look really good and come in the best colors.

I could keep going, but that would mean you’re here and not shopping the AWAY Black Friday sale, which would be a huge mistake. The most popular colors and sizes always sell out whenever AWAY has a sale, so you can’t wait to shop. Grab a best-selling AWAY suitcase for yourself while they’re on sale, and soon, you’ll understand what all the hype is about.

