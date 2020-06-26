AWARE calls on politicians to end all discrimination in gender equality manifesto

AWARE wants the government to end all forms of discrimination based on gender, sexual orientation, age, nationality, disability, race, religion, HIV and health status, marital status, employment status, pregnancy and family caregiving. (Photo: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) put out a call to action on Friday (26 June) for policymakers and politicians to improve gender equality and eradicate discrimination in Singapore society.

The women’s advocacy group said its gender equality manifesto is released to coincide with the run-up to the 10 July General Election.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The government should enact legislation to end all forms of discrimination based on gender, sexual orientation, age, nationality, disability, race, religion, HIV and health status, marital status, employment status, pregnancy and family caregiving, in all aspects of life such as housing, employment and education, AWARE said.

The manifesto outlines six principles and proposed policies: eradicate discrimination; ensure decent work for all; end violence against women; financially compensate and equally distribute unpaid domestic and caregiving work within families; treat all parents equally regardless of marital status and citizenship status; and better support low-income households to meet basic needs.

According to a recent global report, gender parity will not be obtained for more than a century, AWARE said. “Yet the government has the power and the responsibility to create meaningful change and achieve substantive gender equality at home and work.”

The full text of AWARE’s Gender Equality Manifesto can be viewed here.

Follow Yahoo News Singapore’s GE2020 coverage here.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

GE2020: Workers' Party unveils 5 more candidates including ex-NCMP Dennis Tan

GE2020: No 'formal agreement' with RP over Yio Chu Kang, says PSP's Leong Mun Wai

PSP unveils ex-SAF platoon commander, SIA pilot and party's assistant sec-gen among new GE2020 candidates

Ivan Lim saga: PAP’s Masagos says GE is time for candidates to ‘redeem’ themselves

GE2020: A primer for first-time voters from role of MPs to GRCs