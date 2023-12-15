Awards Season Kicked Off Last Night with a Super-Starry EW Party: See the Photos!

Check out all the big- and small-screen stars who toasted to the awards season ahead

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike

Awards season is on its way!

On Thursday night, stars gathered in West Hollywood at the iconic Chateau Marmont for EW's SAG Awards Season Celebration, presented by City National Bank. The party brought together stars of the big and small screens to toast all that's to come in February, when the SAG Awards will stream on Netflix.

Here, see photos from the fun night out.

Joely Fisher and Nadine Crocker

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Joely Fisher and Nadine Crocker

Angelique Cabral, Adam Pally, Zoe Lister Jones and Jameela Jamil

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Angelique Cabral, Adam Pally, Zoe Lister Jones and Jameela Jamil

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike

Dermot Mulroney and Charles Melton

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Dermot Mulroney and Charles Melton

Jason Segel and Natasha Lyonne

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Jason Segel and Natasha Lyonne

Jesse Williams

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Jesse Williams

Kayte Walsh, Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock Kayte Walsh, Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer

Julianne Hough

Rob Latour/Shutterstock Julianne Hough

Aja Naomi King, Karen Pittman, Jessica Williams and Phil Dunster

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Aja Naomi King, Karen Pittman, Jessica Williams and Phil Dunster

Jason George, Alexis Floyd, Caterina Scorsone and Kelly McCreary

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Jason George, Alexis Floyd, Caterina Scorsone and Kelly McCreary

Jason Segel, Charles Melton and Bob Odenkirk

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Jason Segel, Charles Melton and Bob Odenkirk

Cole Sprouse, Nicholas Braun and Kathryn Newton

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Cole Sprouse, Nicholas Braun and Kathryn Newton

Oliver Saunders and Garcelle Beauvais

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Oliver Saunders and Garcelle Beauvais

Trace Lysette, Mary Holland, Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Trace Lysette, Mary Holland, Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall

SAG Awards' Jon Brockett, Phil Dunster, PEOPLE's Wendy Naugle, EW's Patrick Gomez and Dotdash Meredith's Stacy Nathan

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Jon Brockett, Phil Dunster, Wendy Naugle, Patrick Gomez and Stacy Nathan

Read the original article on People.