Awards Season Kicked Off Last Night with a Super-Starry EW Party: See the Photos!
Check out all the big- and small-screen stars who toasted to the awards season ahead
Awards season is on its way!
On Thursday night, stars gathered in West Hollywood at the iconic Chateau Marmont for EW's SAG Awards Season Celebration, presented by City National Bank. The party brought together stars of the big and small screens to toast all that's to come in February, when the SAG Awards will stream on Netflix.
Here, see photos from the fun night out.
Joely Fisher and Nadine Crocker
Angelique Cabral, Adam Pally, Zoe Lister Jones and Jameela Jamil
David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike
Dermot Mulroney and Charles Melton
Jason Segel and Natasha Lyonne
Jesse Williams
Kayte Walsh, Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer
Julianne Hough
Aja Naomi King, Karen Pittman, Jessica Williams and Phil Dunster
Jason George, Alexis Floyd, Caterina Scorsone and Kelly McCreary
Jason Segel, Charles Melton and Bob Odenkirk
Cole Sprouse, Nicholas Braun and Kathryn Newton
Oliver Saunders and Garcelle Beauvais
Trace Lysette, Mary Holland, Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall
SAG Awards' Jon Brockett, Phil Dunster, PEOPLE's Wendy Naugle, EW's Patrick Gomez and Dotdash Meredith's Stacy Nathan
Read the original article on People.