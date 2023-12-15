Advertisement

Awards Season Kicked Off Last Night with a Super-Starry EW Party: See the Photos!

Kate Hogan
·2 min read

Check out all the big- and small-screen stars who toasted to the awards season ahead

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike

Awards season is on its way!

On Thursday night, stars gathered in West Hollywood at the iconic Chateau Marmont for EW's SAG Awards Season Celebration, presented by City National Bank. The party brought together stars of the big and small screens to toast all that's to come in February, when the SAG Awards will stream on Netflix.

Here, see photos from the fun night out.

Joely Fisher and Nadine Crocker

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Joely Fisher and Nadine Crocker

Angelique Cabral, Adam Pally, Zoe Lister Jones and Jameela Jamil

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Angelique Cabral, Adam Pally, Zoe Lister Jones and Jameela Jamil

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike

Dermot Mulroney and Charles Melton

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Dermot Mulroney and Charles Melton

Jason Segel and Natasha Lyonne

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jason Segel and Natasha Lyonne

Jesse Williams

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jesse Williams

Kayte Walsh, Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kayte Walsh, Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer

Julianne Hough

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Julianne Hough

Aja Naomi King, Karen Pittman, Jessica Williams and Phil Dunster

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Aja Naomi King, Karen Pittman, Jessica Williams and Phil Dunster

Jason George, Alexis Floyd, Caterina Scorsone and Kelly McCreary

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jason George, Alexis Floyd, Caterina Scorsone and Kelly McCreary

Jason Segel, Charles Melton and Bob Odenkirk

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jason Segel, Charles Melton and Bob Odenkirk

Cole Sprouse, Nicholas Braun and Kathryn Newton

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Cole Sprouse, Nicholas Braun and Kathryn Newton

Oliver Saunders and Garcelle Beauvais

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Oliver Saunders and Garcelle Beauvais

Trace Lysette, Mary Holland, Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Trace Lysette, Mary Holland, Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall

SAG Awards' Jon Brockett, Phil Dunster, PEOPLE's Wendy Naugle, EW's Patrick Gomez and Dotdash Meredith's Stacy Nathan

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jon Brockett, Phil Dunster, Wendy Naugle, Patrick Gomez and Stacy Nathan

