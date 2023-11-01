Awards Season Calendar (2023-2024): Key Dates and Timeline for Oscars, DGA, WGA and More

All awards and nominations lead to the coveted Academy Awards ceremony. Variety is the industry’s leader in awards analysis, predictions and entertainment business. The key dates and timelines for the 2023-2024 awards season are below. They include significant ceremonies such as the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tonys, and vital industry voting bodies including the Golden Globes, DGA, SAG, PGA and more.

All critical dates are in bold.

Check out the key dates below and bookmark the page. Other ceremonies and dates will be added over the coming weeks.

Updated: Nov. 1, 2023

OCTOBER

Oct. 2 – Final submission deadline for Documentary Feature Film and International Feature Film categories for Academy Awards / Golden Globes submissions website opens

Oct. 4 – SAG Awards submissions open

Oct. 11 — Grammy Awards nominations voting begins

Oct. 16 – Final submission deadline for Animated Short Film, Documentary Short Film and Live Action Short Film categories for Academy Awards

Oct. 20 — Grammy Awards nominations voting closes.

Oct. 24 – Gotham Awards nominations announced / Student Academy Awards / IDA Documentary shortlist announced

NOVEMBER

Nov. 1 – Final submission deadline for music (original score) and music (original song) categories for the Academy Awards / Writers Guild of America Awards (WGA) submissions open in all categories / American Cinema Editors (ACE Eddie) submissions open

Nov. 6 – Golden Globes submission deadline / SAG Awards Submissions Close at 5:00 p.m. PT

Nov. 7 — IDA member viewing platform opens

Nov. 8 – Country Music Awards

Nov. 10 – Grammy Awards nominations announced

Nov. 13 – Critics Choice submissions close for TV categories

Nov. 14 – Critics Choice Nominating Committees begin deliberations for TV

Nov. 15 – Final submission deadline for animated feature and general entry categories for Academy Awards

Nov. 20 – Golden Globes TV ballots sent / Directors Guild of America (DGA) submission deadline for film entries

Nov. 21 — International Documentary Association Awards (IDA) nominations are announced and final voting begins

Nov. 27 – 33rd Annual Gotham Awards / Golden Globes deadline for TV ballots at 5:00 p.m. PST

Nov. 28 – Golden Globes nomination ballots for films sent to members

Nov. 30 — New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) winners announced

DECEMBER

Dec. 1 – Critics Choice sends out film nomination ballots to branch members; Nominating Committees render recommendations for TV

Dec. 3 – Kennedy Center Honors

Dec. 4 — SAG Awards Nominations voting opens

Dec. 5 – Critics Choice TV nominations announced at 9:00 a.m. PST / IDA final voting ends

Dec. 6 – National Board of Review / ICG Publicists Awards TV nominations / Golden Globes ballots for film due at 5:00 p.m. PST

Dec. 8 – Critics Choice deadline for returning film nomination ballots.

Dec. 10 — Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) winners announced

Dec. 11 – Golden Globe Awards nominations announced / Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards nominations voting opens / Art Directors Guild nomination voting begins / IDA Awards ceremony

Dec. 12 – Producers Guild of America Awards (PGA) nominations announced – documentary

Dec. 13 – Critics Choice Film nominations announced at 9:00 a.m. PST.

Dec. 14 — Final Grammy Awards voting opens.

Dec. 15 – Producers Guild of America (PGA) nominations announced – sports, children and short form / Golden Globes final ballots sent to voters / American Cinema Editors (ACE Eddie) submissions close

Dec. 15-17 – Children & Family Emmys

Dec. 16 — Asian American Awards

Dec. 18-21 – Preliminary shortlist voting for the Academy Awards (

Dec. 21 – Oscars shortlist announced

Dec. 22 — WGA Awards submission deadline

JANUARY

Jan. 2 – Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards nominations

Jan. 3 – Golden Globes ballots due at 5:00 p.m. PST / New York Film Critics Circle gala

Jan. 4 – Palm Springs International Film Awards / Final Grammy Awards voting closes.

Jan. 5 – Critics Choice final ballots go out to film and TV branch members / Art Directors Guild nomination voting ends at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Jan. 6-7 – Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Jan. 7 – 81st Annual Golden Globes / SAG Awards nominations voting closes at 5:00 p.m. PST

Jan. 9 – DGA Awards nomination voting closes and DGA documentary feature, TV and commercial nominees announced / Academy’s Governors Awards (rescheduled from Nov. 18) / Cinema Audio Society nominations / Art Directors Guild of America (ADG) nominations announced / American Cinema Editors (ACE Eddie) nomination ballots sent to voters

Jan. 10 – Directors Guild of America Awards nominations for feature films announced, and final voting opens / SAG Awards nominations announced / ICG Publicists Awards film nominations announced

Jan. 11-16 – Oscar nominations voting begins for eligible members.

Jan. 11 – American Society of Cinematographers nominations announced / National Board of Review gala

Jan. 12 – Producers Guild of America Awards nominations (theatrical, animated and TV series) announced / AFI Awards / Critics Choice deadline for returning ballots for film & TV

Jan. 13 – Oscars visual effects nominating screening (bake-off) / Los Angeles Film Critics Awards ceremony

Jan. 14 – 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards / Oscars makeup and hairstyling nominating screening and sound nominating screening (bake-off)

Jan. 15 – 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (rescheduled from Sept. 18)

Jan. 17 — SAG Awards final voting opens

Jan. 18 – BAFTA Film Awards nominations

Jan. 22 — Art Directors Guild of America final voting for winners opens / WGA Awards nominations online voting opens / American Cinema Editors (ACE Eddie) nomination voting closes

Jan. 23 – 96th Oscar nominations announced

Jan. 25 — American Cinema Editors (ACE Eddie) nominations announced

FEBRUARY

Feb. 2 — American Cinema Editors (ACE Eddie) final ballots sent to voters

Feb. 4 – 66th Grammy Awards

Feb. 5 — Dorian Awards nominations (Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics)

Feb. 8 — Art Directors Guild of America final voting for winners ends

Feb. 9 — DGA Awards final voting closes / WGA Awards nominations online voting closes

Feb. 10 — 76th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards / 28th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards (ADG)

Feb. 12 – Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Feb. 18 – BAFTA Film Awards / Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Feb. 20 — ACE Eddies voting closes

Feb. 21 — WGA Awards nominations announced

Feb. 22 – Final Oscars voting begins at 9:00 a.m. PST

Feb. 23 – Sci-Tech Oscars / SAG Awards final voting closes at noon PST / WGA Awards final voting begins

Feb. 24 – 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards)

Feb. 25 – Film Independent Spirit Awards / Producers Guild of America Awards

Feb. 27 – Final Oscars voting ends at 5:00 p.m. PST

MARCH

March 2 – Cinema Audio Society Awards

March 3 – American Society of Cinematographer Awards / ACE Eddie Awards ceremony

March 8 – ICG Publicists Awards / WGA Awards final voting closes

March 10 – 96th Oscars

APRIL

April 14 — 76th Annual Writers Guild Awards

ABOUT THE ACADEMY AWARDS

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers

