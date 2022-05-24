Awards HQ May 23: ‘Yellowstone’/’1883’ Exclusive Video; Who Should Host This Year’s Emmys?

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is May 23, 2022, which means it’s now 24 days until Emmy nominations-round voting begins on June 16 and 35 days until Emmy nomination round voting ends on June 27 . From there, it’s 50 days until Emmy nominations are announced on July 12 ; then 81 days until final round voting begins on August 12 , followed by 91 days until final round voting ends on August 22 . Then comes the finales: It’s 103 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3 ; and then it’s 112 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12 . Back in Los Angeles after a week at the upfronts, and so far — knock on wood, and I’m jinxing it by mentioning it here — I’m feeling well and healthy. Which is a pleasant surprise, given how busy the week was, with constant crowds that were mostly unmasked and partying like it was 2019. COVID is still very real and still a cause for concern, of course. So be careful out there, mask up and wash those hands. Also, and I am guilty of this too, why are we shaking hands? Why hasn’t the Howie Mandel Fist Bump become the standard practice in business? To quote Arsenio Hall (and yes, C+C Music Factory), that’s something to make you go hmmm. And with that, let’s get going!

Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” turned into a bona fide Emmy contender, in its fourth season, as the show’s audience grew beyond its middle America base and managed to reach the coasts — including industry players and Hollywood awards voters. Last year, its only Emmy nomination was for outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program (one hour or more). This year, expect more. The “Yellowstone” breakthrough came this winter, when its cast was nominated at the SAG Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Now, Paramount is in the hunt for a drama series nomination at the Emmys, as well as some attention for key stars, including Kelly Reilly — recently nominated by the MTV Movie & TV Awards (yes, it’s part of the family, so take it with a grain of salt) for best performance in a show. It’s a busy time for the Taylor Sheridan universe. Spin-off “1883,” the “Yellowstone” prequel that takes the Dutton family story back to the pioneer days, is also in the hunt for Paramount+. Variety has an exclusive look at a featurette produced by Paramount, tying the Dutton legacy together between “Yellowstone” and “1883.” Click above to watch via YouTube. Per Paramount: “The Dutton legacy is such an important part of both ‘1883’ and ‘Yellowstone.’ Both shows present a unique opportunity to show how far we’ve come…aand how far we haven’t. Watch ‘1883’ on Paramount+ and stay tuned to Paramount Network for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5.” Click here or click above to watch!