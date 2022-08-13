Awards HQ August 12 BONUS EDITION: Final Emmy Voting Has Started! Exclusive Host Chat with Kenan Thompson; Variety Talk Conundrum; More!

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is August 12, 2022, which means final round voting begins today , followed by 10 days until final round voting ends on August 22 . Then comes the finales: It’s 22 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3 ; and then it’s 31 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12 . WE HAVE A HOST! WE HAVE A HOST! And it was the most obvious — and perfect — choice for NBC this year. If Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers weren’t going to host the Emmys (and trust me, neither talk show star had a DROP of interest in doing this gig again), why not turn to your other late night franchise — and this biggest of them all — “Saturday Night Live.” And if you’re going to mine SNL, then you gotta go with the GOAT. Kenan Thompson , beloved by multiple generations and a staple on NBC, is a great choice. I’m looking forward to seeing who shows up to play with Kenan that night — and given how many Emmy nominees are “SNL” alums who once worked with Thompson (I hope Jason Sudeikis is wearing a tracksuit under his tux, because there will very much need to be a “What’s Up With That” moment!), there will be a lot to play with. Of course, voting is now underway — hence this bonus AWARDS HQ — and will continue until Monday, August 22, at 10 p.m. PT. Vote wisely and vote often! Wait, no. There shall be no voter fraud at the Emmys. But check out Variety’s Awards Circuit tab to get all your info on the shows and talent to watch, as well as Clayton Davis ‘ predictions and more. And now… let’s get going!

Hosting an awards show these days is considered a pretty thankless job, with little upside — dwindling ratings, snarky social media posts and rigid formats that are tough to change. And yet, it’s still a bit of a bucket list item for many performers. Which is why I totally get it that Kenan Thompson would say yes to this year’s Emmys. (And I find it doubly admirable that he agreed to do it, even after TV Academy voters snubbed him this year and NBC canceled his primetime sitcom!) “They asked, and it’s an honor,” Thompson told me on a sweltering August afternoon in Hollywood, where he was receiving his star on the Walk of Fame. “It’s a giant career milestone to host an Emmys, an Oscars, a Tonys, whatever. So you get that phone call, you should take it!” His NBC colleague Seth Meyers , who hosted in 2014, had no interest in doing it again (nor did Jimmy Fallon , who hosted in 2010). “SNL Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che did it in 2018, so it would only make sense that NBC would go to the “SNL” GOAT, Thompson, to take the reins this time around. “Everyone’s got to do it once, and it’s his turn, he’s earned it,” Meyers says. “The good news is Kenan, like I was, is lucky enough to be connected to a talented group of writers. The ‘SNL’ writing staff I’m sure it’s going to show up for Kenan because he has been showing up for them and their sketches, getting laughs on looks and line reads for two decades.” Read more about what Thompson, Meyers and NBCU’s Jen Neal say about the choice here .