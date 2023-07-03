Award-winning writer Victoria Amelina killed in Russian strike on pizza restaurant

Victoria Amelina was named as the 13th person killed in Russian missile strike on Ria Lounge restaurant

An award-winning Ukrainian writer was killed in the Russian missile strike on a pizza restaurant as she awaited publication of her first English language book women investigating Russian war crimes.

Victoria Amelina, 37, one of the country’s most promising young novelists, had been carefully documenting the destruction on the front lines and in cities struck by missiles and drones.

She was seriously injured when Russia shelled one of the last remaining eateries in Kamatorsk during the evening dinner rush last week, and eventually succumbed to her injuries.

“Victoria has become a victim of a war crime herself,” the writers’ association PEN Ukraine said.

Doctors “did everything they could to save her life, but unfortunately the wound was fatal,” the statement added.

Search and rescue efforts continue after a Russian missile attack hit Ria Lounge in Kramatorsk - Anadolu Agency

Shortly after the war began, Ms Amelina joined Truth Hounds, a human rights organisation, and began documenting Russian crimes in Ukraine.

She died before her first non-fiction book, In War and Justice Diary: Looking at Women Looking at War, was published. The writer had spoken to Ukrainian women about documenting war crimes throughout the conflict.

The writer regularly detailed the experience of living through war on her accounts.

“At night I looked at fireballs in the sky from my balcony in Kyiv and listened to explosions,” she wrote, days before the missile strike in Kramatorsk.

She had posted a picture of herself taking a photo of a bombed building with the caption: “It’s me in this picture. I’m a Ukrainian writer. I have portraits of great Ukrainian poets on my bag. I look like I should be taking pictures of books, art, and my little son.

“But I document Russia’s war crimes and listen to the sound of shelling, not poems. Why?”

The war crimes researcher, who was also a poet, attended a literature festival in Kyiv just three days before the fatal missile strike.

Many have quoted a translated verse from her poem ‘Sirens’ as reflecting their feelings.

“An air raid across the countryeach time like going to everyone’sexecutionyet they aim at only one.”

Ms Amelina is known for uncovering the diary of Volodymyr Vakulenko, a Ukrainian children’s writer killed by the Russians.

The 37-year-old was born in Lviv, western Ukraine, with a brief stint in Canada. After a decade in computer technology, she began a full-time writing career. Her work was shortlisted for both national and international awards.

Prize-winning Ukrainian author Victoria Amelina has been named as the 13th person killed in a Russian missile strike on a restaurant in Kramatorsk last week.

Ms Amelina, 37, one of Ukraine's most renowned young writers and a war crimes researcher, died from injuries she sustained during the attack in eastern Ukraine.

Doctors “did everything they could to save her life, but unfortunately the wound was fatal,” the writers’ association PEN Ukraine said.

There were reportedly scores of people inside the Ria Lounge pizza restaurant where Ms Amelina was dining with a delegation of Colombian journalists and writers at around 8pm local time last Tuesday when the missile hit.

She was hospitalised in Dnipro following the attack, but succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, PEN Ukraine said.

“In the last days of Victoria’s life, her closest people and friends were with her,” the writers’ association added.

At least 60 other people were injured in the attack, including an eight-month-old baby.

Rescue workers were seen carrying men in military uniforms out from the wreckage, but the majority of the victims were civilians.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ms Amelina turned her attention to documenting alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine’s east.

Last year, she unearthed the diary of Volodymyr Vakulenko, a Ukrainian writer who was reportedly abducted and killed by Russian forces in the town of Izyum before it was eventually recaptured by Kyiv’s troops.

She died before her first non-fiction book in English, War and Justice Diary: Looking at Women Looking at War, was published.

Ukrainian-controlled Kramatorsk has been a frequent target of Russian attacks, with a strike on the town’s railway station in April 2022 killing 63 people.

Russia has frequently hit Ukrainian cities since it launched its offensive in February 2022. It denies intentionally targeting civilians.