Award Winning Speaker and Leadership Coach, Dana Pharant Launches New Course - Intuition Mastery - For Intelligent, Driven Professionals

Intuition Mastery was built to allow each student to learn at their own speed with instructions and exercises designed for those who want to get things done, yet get on with their life.

Dana Pharant, an award-winning speaker, life, and leadership coach, is launching a new course called Intuition Mastery that will teach people, by using simplified tools, how to build the muscle of self-trust. Intuition Mastery Course can be found at https://rebrand.ly/IntuitionMastery.

Badass Intuition - Mastering the Art of Making Quick Powerful Decisions, Dana’s 5th published book, which is available on Amazon and is included in the course.

New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dana Pharant, an award-winning speaker, life, and leadership coach, is launching a new course called Intuition Mastery that will teach people, by using simplified tools, how to build the muscle of self-trust. Intuition Mastery was built to allow each student to learn at their own speed with instructions and exercises designed for those who want to get things done, yet get on with their life. The course will be available on August 13, 2020, at https://rebrand.ly/IntuitionMastery.

The creation of Intuition Mastery Course came from Dana working one on one with clients, as she knows that the core for the majority of people is the inability to trust themselves and their decisions. This leads to feeling self-conscious or second-guessing, both of which eat up valuable time and energy.

Dana explains that learning to trust yourself is a critical skill for those in business, "As there are sales pitches and so-called experts at every turn looking to sell you on their goods. When you trust yourself, you will make choices based on what you need, not because of the hype or scarcity. This course will help you gradually come to a place where you can stand firm in your decision - even if those around you think it is crazy because as Steve Jobs says “the ones who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones who do".

The course teaches people how to differentiate their actual helpful, intuitive knowing from the subconscious brain (who has the job to keep things the same) from reacting to anything new with an anxiety response.

