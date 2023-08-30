Award-winning rapper to take the stage at Sacramento-area venue with Flo Rida this winter

T-Pain and Flo Rida will be sharing the stage at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln this winter.

The pair is performing Friday, Dec. 8 at the Venue, according to a news Tuesday release.

T-Pain — known for inspiring a new generation of artists with his use of autotune — and Flo Rida dominated the charts in the 2000s with club classics, like “Buy U a Drink,” “Bartender,” “Low” and “Right Round.”

The hip-hop artists both boast platinum singles. T-Pain also won two Grammys as a featured artist for “Good Life,” a collaboration with Kanye West, and “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx.

T-Pain released an album called “On Top of The Covers” in March and then a single, “Mansa Musa” Friday. Flo Rida also put out single “Do Si Do” on Friday, nearly a decade after his last record “My House” in 2015.

Tickets

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at Ticketmaster at 10 a.m., Friday.

Prices aren’t available as of Wednesday.

Where is the venue?

The venue is Thunder Valley Casino Resort, at 1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln.

