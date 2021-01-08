Award-winning journalist's passion turns to publishing

·5 min read

Wonder, curiosity, and enthusiasm are a heady mix that Bruce Kemp has never lost in seven decades of life.

An award winning journalist and photographer, travel writer, historian and author, Kemp is a busy man who loves what he does.

"I've spent my whole life working in the arts. The thing I'm really keen on is the marriage of aesthetic and history," said Kemp.

It's that sensitivity to good writing and interest in history and the untold stories of Ontario's history that led to Kemp creating his own independent publishing company – Waypoint Press – after returning to Ontario from Kelowna, B.C.

"I was impressed with the B.C. publishing scene, so when I came back here, I decided to set up an independent publishing company focused on Ontario history," said Kemp.

His first book, published shortly after moving to Merrickville, was Weather Bomb 1913: Life and Death on the Great Lakes.

The book tells the story of the white hurricane that hit the Great Lakes in 1913 and lasted for four devastating days. It sank 12 freighters with all hands on board, taking the lives of more than 250 men and women, and left a swath of destruction in its wake.

"I got into the story in 1977, when I received a gift of scuba diving lessons from my first wife," said Kemp.

It was while diving around one of the eight ships that sank in Lake Huron in that storm that the story caught his imagination. Over the next 40 years, he said, he slowly collected two banker's boxes of research.

"In the mid-90s I got serious about it, and put out a letter to various groups and papers looking for anyone that remembered the storm. I spent a lot of time interviewing people, going through archives and microfiche. I tell people it only took 44 years to write!" said Kemp.

The book is a window into an event that shook the province more than 100 years ago, but is little known today.

"The more that people can get stories out about the history of this province the better we are in terms of understanding where we come from," said Victor Suthren, a Merrickville resident, published author and retired Governor General of the Canadian War Museum.

It's that lack of published Ontario history that spurred Kemp both to write books and to create a small-run publishing company.

"With new printing technology, I can publish as few as 25 books at a time. None of the books I publish are going to make the New York Times bestseller list, but they are going to fill a void," said Kemp.

Using InDesign, Kemp is able to do all the layout of a book from his home and then send the complete package for printing at a small publishing company.

Kemp grew up in Dresden, Ontario, not far from Uncle Tom's Cabin and the rich stories of the Underground Railroad. He started his career as a journalist, his first byline appearing in the Sarnia Observer in 1968.

Working with a small local paper meant he had to take all his own photographs, and one day a professional photographer told him he had a knack and should get some training.

"So I did. I went to the Banff Centre for the Arts and took a photography course, but it was geared towards art photography; I was more interested in taking pictures that told a story than in dressing like Leonard Cohen," said Kemp.

In the mid-to-late 70s Kemp was working for the Toronto Star, but was also teaching photography and journalism. During that time Kemp founded the journalism and travel writing programs at George Brown College.

In 1981 he got a call from Canadian Press, offering him work as a photographer; he took it, and shortly after he "got seduced by the magazine business," he said.

"With magazines I got to practice my skills as both a writer and photographer," said Kemp.

He has since gone on to win multiple awards in multiple countries, starting in 1987 with the Nabisco Food Writer of the Year – Humour. Since then he’s garnered more than ten awards for photography, journalism, newspaper design and layout. He has been a travel writer, a food writer, a humour writer, a feature writer and is now a writer and videographer of Ontario's history.

"My current project is the guys at the Parks Canada gate shop in Smiths Falls. I've done a documentary on the building of the gates; these guys are true craftsmen, and the story is going into Canadian Woodworking magazine," said Kemp.

He's passionate about every story he tackles, and has never lost his passion the stories that shape communities.

Kemp says he's always on the lookout for local stories that have their origin in history.

"I really feel that our school system robbed me of a lot of my history," said Kemp, following up with: "Did you know that the American Civil war started in Chatham, Ontario?"

A conversation with Kemp is like that; it veers off into side alleys and over hidden bridges each revealing a new layer, another story, a provocative angle.

"He’s a bit of an Ernest Hemingway; I enjoy knowing him very much," said Suthren, who met Kemp just three years ago through a mutual Canadian friend living in Texas.

Kemp has published two more books since 2017 with Waypoint Press: The Fugitive Son, and The Whales of Lake Erie. He's planning to publish a book of poetry by a local poet once the pandemic loosens its grip on social gatherings.

"Poetry doesn’t sell well, unless you have poetry readings, then you can usually guilt the audience into buying a book," said Kemp.

He says he'd welcome work by other writers but he does have a one overriding criterion.

"I would like to publish good writing with a regional bent but not necessarily relegated to historical regurgitation. As I mentioned I have a good poet in the pipeline. I would like historical fiction, regional drama, regional documentation, Ontario travel, good humour and on and on as long as it is well written," said Kemp.

Heddy Sorour, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times

