The award-winning Emma Mattress is now available in Canada — Here's my honest review

Studies have shown that sleep is not only a key factor in maintaining your metabolism and reducing the visible signs of aging, but also in supporting a healthy immune system - which we all know is more important than ever these days. That’s why finding the right mattress is so essential in maintaining your overall health.

Choosing a mattress can be a pretty personal experience though, with each individual having their own preferences on how hard, soft, plush, or dense they like theirs to be. Not only are they often an expensive purchase, figuring out how to get a new mattress home can certainly be a challenge.

That’s part of the reason why mattresses in a box with all the convenience of being delivered straight to your door, have soared in popularity in recent years. There are plenty of brands to choose from these days, but one newcomer has already taken Europe by storm, and is now available to shop in Canada.

SHOP IT: Emma Mattress, from $519 (originally from $799)

What is it?

The original Emma Mattress was 2018’s most-awarded mattress in the E.U., as well as 2019’s most-awarded mattress in the U.K. It’s an innovative memory foam mattress that consists of three layers of foam: a breathable Airgocell, pressure-relieving viscoelastic memory foam and a supportive foam, to ensure a perfect night of sleep.

It features enhanced cooling properties thanks to its breathable Airgocell foam, and its supportive design is intended for all types of sleepers.

Whether you’re a back, side, or stomach sleeper, the Emma Mattress is a supportive way to keep your spine aligned with maximum comfort. The mattress is available in Twin to California King sizes, and starts at $799. While the price tag may be a bit of a stretch if you’re planning to stick to a modest budget, Until Sept. 22, you can save a massive 35 per cent on your purchase with the discount code BACK2SCHOOL.

Now that it’s available in Canada, I put this bed in a box to the test to see how it really performs.

First impressions

First things first: this mattress was incredibly quick to be delivered. Granted, I’m in Toronto, but I was really impressed with the speedy delivery that arrived less than 48 hours after my initial order. The box that arrived at my door was large, but nothing that I couldn’t manage maneuvering on my own.

