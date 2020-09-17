The award-winning Emma Mattress is now available in Canada — Here's my honest review

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.
Studies have shown that sleep is not only a key factor in maintaining your metabolism and reducing the visible signs of aging, but also in supporting a healthy immune system - which we all know is more important than ever these days. That’s why finding the right mattress is so essential in maintaining your overall health.
Choosing a mattress can be a pretty personal experience though, with each individual having their own preferences on how hard, soft, plush, or dense they like theirs to be. Not only are they often an expensive purchase, figuring out how to get a new mattress home can certainly be a challenge.
That’s part of the reason why mattresses in a box with all the convenience of being delivered straight to your door, have soared in popularity in recent years. There are plenty of brands to choose from these days, but one newcomer has already taken Europe by storm, and is now available to shop in Canada.
Emma Mattress
SHOP IT: Emma Mattress, from $519 (originally from $799)
What is it?
The original Emma Mattress was 2018’s most-awarded mattress in the E.U., as well as 2019’s most-awarded mattress in the U.K. It’s an innovative memory foam mattress that consists of three layers of foam: a breathable Airgocell, pressure-relieving viscoelastic memory foam and a supportive foam, to ensure a perfect night of sleep.
It features enhanced cooling properties thanks to its breathable Airgocell foam, and its supportive design is intended for all types of sleepers.
Whether you’re a back, side, or stomach sleeper, the Emma Mattress is a supportive way to keep your spine aligned with maximum comfort. The mattress is available in Twin to California King sizes, and starts at $799. While the price tag may be a bit of a stretch if you’re planning to stick to a modest budget, Until Sept. 22, you can save a massive 35 per cent on your purchase with the discount code BACK2SCHOOL.
Now that it’s available in Canada, I put this bed in a box to the test to see how it really performs.
First impressions
First things first: this mattress was incredibly quick to be delivered. Granted, I’m in Toronto, but I was really impressed with the speedy delivery that arrived less than 48 hours after my initial order. The box that arrived at my door was large, but nothing that I couldn’t manage maneuvering on my own.
It comes packaged in an airtight plastic wrap which unfortunately does leave a lingering scent, but nothing that a few days of airing out couldn’t solve. Since the mattress begins expanding as soon as you take it out of the protective plastic, I’d recommend opening it in the room where you’ll be keeping it. If you do need to move things around after opening, there are four useful handles on the mattress’s outer cover that makes it easy to lift into place wherever needed.
This was my first experience with a memory foam mattress and I wasn’t quite sure what to expect, but from the very first night’s sleep, I was a fan of the Emma Mattress. Its ultra-soft top memory foam layer hugs every curve of your body while you sleep, and although soft, I found that it still manages to provide plenty of support throughout the night.
What others are saying
With a 4.79-star rating based on more than 100 customer reviews at the time of publication, this newcomer to the Canadian market is already a hit among shoppers.
“I was really skeptical about getting this mattress as it is pricy, and to be fair you can get a mattress on Amazon for a super cheap price, but let me just say: This mattress is amazing,” one customer wrote about their purchase. “It's super comfy, it doesn't get hot, also so easy to assemble. What else do you need?”
“Like that the cover is machine washable as mum of three kids, this is super helpful,” added another. “If you need something easy and convenient this is it. Kids like it, I like it!”
Though still relatively new to Canada, reviewers have even written that it stands the test of time after months of use.
“My issue with [my] last mattress was that it started sinking after only a few months of using it. I wanted to replace it with a long lasting mattress and Emma Mattress came to the rescue,” noted one reviewer. “No sinking even after using it for a few months now.”
The verdict
Despite having never slept on a boxed mattress, or one made from memory foam for that matter, I would absolutely recommend the Emma Mattress if you’re looking for a convenient way to purchase new bedding. With just a single model to choose from, it takes the guesswork out of finding a suitable mattress, and it even ended up becoming such a hit that my sister wanted one of her own after trying mine out.
It’s a great option if you’re looking for a simple buying process that won’t leave your head spinning before hitting the sheets. And if you don’t absolutely love it, you have 100 nights to decide whether to keep or return your new mattress.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!