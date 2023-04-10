Award-Winning 1965 Mustang GT K-Code Fastback Roars Across the Block At Mecum Houston

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This classic K-code is a great example of why the fastback rocks.

1965 was probably one of the best years for the Ford Mustang, the car had been released just a year prior, the hype had already formed around the name, and people really liked the lineup. However, the main thing that separates 1965 from all other years of the Ford Mustang has to be the fact that this was the first year they offered it in a Fastback option. In modern times, we're a bit spoiled with the Mustang lineup as they all come in a Fastback styling but back then this was a pretty big deal and set a precedent for the industry to focus more on making their cars look like sleek rocket ships rather than big bricks rolling around on the road.

Say what you will about vintage cars like this Mustang but one thing that this vehicle will virtually never be beaten on is its good looks. On top of the Fastback Style, a Caspian blue coats the body with white accent stripes to really drive home the Performance Based look. This is all topped off but a set of deep-dish vintage muscle car wheels unlike anything else you'll find on the market. All of this might not come as a surprise when you know that the vehicle features the GT package but that name has to do with a lot more than simple exterior qualities.

Under the hood, you'll find a 289 cubic inch K code V8 engine, a very spicy Powerhouse for the time. As was the goal back in those days, this engine is capable of a power-to-displacement ratio close to 1:1. That means that all 271 horsepower will have you screaming through the rear tires as you reach 8000 RPM on the tachometer. Finally, the four-speed manual transmission and Ford 9-in rear-end utilizing a set of 3.50 gears to make the Mustang plenty fast.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.