Award-Winning 1957 Ford Skyliner Is Selling At GAA Classic Cars In February

In the world of classic automobiles, few cars command as much admiration and awe as the meticulously restored 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner. This automotive masterpiece, a labor of love by Bill Nolan of Showcase Restorations in Salem, New Hampshire, is a testament to the art of restoration and a symbol of automotive heritage. With over three decades of experience in transforming retractable hardtops into award-winning showpieces, Nolan has once again set the bar high with this stunning vehicle.

The Fairlane 500 Skyliner emerges in a striking Torch Red and Colonial White two-tone paint job, a color scheme that accentuates its elegant lines and timeless design. The interior is equally captivating, restored to its original glory with the correct Red and White Airweave seats, offering a luxurious and authentic driving experience.

But what truly sets this Skyliner apart is its rarity and powertrain. As one of only 38 dual quad factory E-Code Skyliners built in 1957, it harbors under its hood a correct Thunderbird 312 CID E-Code Super V8 engine with dual quads. This mighty heart, coupled with a correct Ford-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission and a 3.56 ratio rear differential, makes the Skyliner not just a visual delight but a powerhouse on the road.

The vehicle's meticulous restoration has been recognized and celebrated in the classic car community, earning it multiple AACA top awards and the coveted I.F.R.C. Showcase Winner title. The Skyliner comes equipped with an array of luxury features that were ahead of its time, including Ford Select-Aire A/C, power windows, a power seat, a Signal Seek Town & Country radio, a power retractable hardtop, power brakes, and power steering.

Accompanying this prized possession is an owner's manual and a picture album of restoration photos, chronicling the journey of this 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner from a classic car to a concourse masterpiece. It's not just a car; it's a piece of history, a work of art, and a tribute to the golden era of American automotive excellence.

This vehicle along with hundreds of other is selling at the Palace in Greensboro, North Carolina on February 22-24. Visit their website to see all the cars for sale and to learn more about consignment and bidder registration.

