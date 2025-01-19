All that awaits is an official announcement of Manchester City’s signing of a young defender

The January transfer window has always loomed as a busy period for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side has been in desperate need of fresh faces for months. Just watching City player week in, week out you can see this. It now appears that City have completed their first signing of the January transfer window. All that awaits is an official announcement of Manchester City’s signing of Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens.

Fabrizio Romano has shared an image on X that shows Abdukodir Khusanov with the Manchester City kit. It appears that Khusanov will wear the number 45 for Pep Guardiola’s side. The young centre-back is a highly rated defender and now all that awaits is the official announcement of City’s signing of Khusanov.

🔵🇺🇿 Khusanov has completed his move to Manchester City as he will wear n45! ✨@uzblegionaries 📸 pic.twitter.com/2YE5ZsNXpb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2025

Abdukodir Khusanov could develop into a fine centre-back in time.

Injuries have decimated Manchester City’s defence this season. City’s signing of Abdukodir Khusanov should strengthen their defensive stocks. The young centre-back has impressed for Lens this season. He is strong in a challenge and has pace, which are both attributes that should greatly aid City’s defence. At times, City’s defence has appeared slow, and Khusanov should help in this regard. But there is more to his game than just speed. He has shown that he is adept in a challenge and he has the physical attributes that appear to be suited to life in the Premier League. All told, Khusanov is an exciting signing for Manchester City. The hope is that he can develop into a player that City can build their defence around for years to come.

All that awaits is an official announcement of Manchester City’s signing of Abdukodir Khusanov. But that appears to be a formality based on the image shared by Fabrizio Romano. The sooner City can get Khusanov on the pitch the better as they are in desperate need of fit defenders based on what has unfolded this season.