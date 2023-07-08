Avtar Lit, founder of Sunrise Radio, the world’s largest South Asian radio network – obituary

Avtar Lit in 1999 - Abbie Trayler-Smith

Avtar Lit, who has died aged 73, was an immigrant to Britain from the Punjab who founded Sunrise Radio to help integrate South Asians into British society and became one of the richest Asians in Britain.

Ebullient and, according to one profile, looking “like an escapee from Bollywood”, the suave, cigar-toting Lit developed political ambitions and in the 2001 general election ran as an independent for his local parliamentary seat, Ealing Southall, against the incumbent Labour MP Piara Khabra.

The contest took a controversial turn when Khabra suggested to the Asian Age newspaper that Lit should be “sent back to India’’ for threatening to split the Asian vote. (Khabra later clarified his remark, saying that he had made it in the context of the limited role which Westminster politics offers independent MPs.) Sunrise was subsequently fined £10,000 for broadcasting a political interview with Lit in breach of the Broadcasting Act.

In 2007 when his son Tony, Sunrise’s managing director, was chosen at short notice as the Conservatives’ surprise choice to fight the same seat in a by-election held following Khabra’s death, there were red faces at Tory HQ when it was revealed that a week before, father and son had attended a £4,800-a-table Labour fund-raising dinner attended by Tony Blair at which Avtar successfully bid £4,000 for a weekend trip to Atlanta, the highlight of which was two seats at a dinner with Hillary Clinton.

In January 2014 Lit’s business, now the Sunrise Radio Group, was put into administration after a £400,000 tax dispute with HMRC. In April the same year Lit was declared bankrupt by the High Court.

Avtar Singh Lit was born on April 7 1950 to Sikh parents in the Punjab, the son of a banker who, according to his son, had ended up doing a labouring job. He remembered arriving in Britain aged 12 in 1962 after 20 days on the SS Arcadia: “I remember estate agents did not want to sell us a house because the feeling was that if an Indian family moved into a nice house it would bring the value of the whole street down.”

Little is known of his education and early career. Various accounts have him taking an engineering degree and working as a cab driver, before starting a cable television station aimed at South Asians in the late 1970s.

The enterprise struggled to make money, so in 1984 Lit co-founded Sina radio – a radio station beaming Bollywood songs and talk shows in Hindi and Punjabi to the growing South Asian community in London. At the time access to the airwaves was severely restricted and Sina’s activities were illegal. Lit recalled that the authorities would periodically barge in and seize his equipment.

Lit spent years lobbying the Thatcher government for a licence and when the government finally decided to licence more radio stations he pitched Sina, renamed Sunrise Radio, as a force for integrating the South Asian community into mainstream British life. He won the bid, and in 1989 the world’s first 24-hour commercial radio station targeting South Asians was born.

Over the next 20 or so years Sunrise grew into the world’s largest South Asian radio network, with stations in Britain, Sri Lanka and Mauritius. Lit acquired a chauffeur-driven Mercedes and a £2.5 million mansion in Osterley, and diversified into other areas, including a brewery in Mauritius, motels in India, a television station and holiday complex in Columbo, and an IT business in Dubai.

It was not all plain sailing. Sunrise Radio ran into controversy with Muslim listeners by airing a four-hour call-in show with Salman Rushdie, and in the wake of the London bombings of July 7 2005 by Islamic terrorists, the station bowed to demands from non-Muslim listeners and began using the word “Asian” less, identifying groups as Pakistanis or Indians instead.

In 2001 Lit featured in the first of a three-part BBC Two series, Bindi Millionaires – Raags To Riches, which outlined his rise to fame and fortune from his humble beginnings as an immigrant who knew no English. In an article in The Observer the same year, he reflected that life for British Asians was very different from when he had arrived in the 1960s: “When I tell my children about how socially excluded we were at the time, they can’t comprehend it. At school we had to get used to being called ‘chocolate’, ‘darky’, ‘Paki’ or worse.”

In 2003 Lit took over the Asian Rich List, a glossy tabulation of Britain’s 300 richest South Asian entrepreneurs, originally compiled for Eastern Eye. In 2005 Lit was ranked at 34 on the list with a fortune of pounds 65m and listed as the richest Asian in media.

His connection with the list gave him a platform to express his pride in the achievements of Britain’s Asian community “Forty years ago, people were talking about rivers of blood,” he declared in 2004. “All we have seen 40 years later is a vibrant Britain, more colourful Britain, more spicy Britain and a wonderful lot of people who came with big dreams... The first generation of Asians dreamed of going back to India or Pakistan, but their children will never go back.”

But in 2007 after Avtar Lit’s son Tony limped home in third place in Ealing Southall, writing in the Times, Nirpal Dhaliwal, who grew up in Southall, suggested that the Tory by-election disaster was in part a reflection of hostility on the part of some constituents to the Lit family.

“Shopkeepers spoke to me of a ‘Lit mafia’ taking over the area,” he wrote, and Avtar was “the subject of much local tittle-tattle regarding his business and personal dealings... Many people regarded [Tony] Lit’s desire to win the seat as an attempt to turn their town into a father and son family business.”

In the 1990s Avtar Lit was presented with an honorary doctorate by Thames Valley University. In later years, however, his business empire struggled financially, and in 2014 he was declared bankrupt after five of his companies, including Sunrise Radio, went into administration.

The station was subsequently bought by the mobile operator Lyca, and was able to retain its licence with Tony Lit as managing director.

Avtar Lit is survived by four sons and a daughter,

Avtar Lit, born April 7 1950, died June 27 2023