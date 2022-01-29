Avs' MacKinnon could miss All-Star Game after Taylor hit

1 min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be sidelined for at least three games because of a concussion and facial fracture, throwing his availability for the All-Star Game into question.

The 26-year-old MacKinnon has nine goals and 34 assists in 31 games. He was named captain of the Central Division for the All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

MacKinnon was injured when he was hit by Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall in the first period of Colorado’s 4-3 overtime win Wednesday that extended its home winning streak to 17 games.

Hall’s shoulder caused MacKinnon’s stick to snap back into his face. Blood gushed from his nose to the ice as MacKinnon lay face down.

MacKinnon was able to skate off on his own, but didn’t return.

The Avalanche visited the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

