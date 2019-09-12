Avs forward Mikko Rantanen in Finland with no deal imminent

DENVER (AP) -- Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon have a spot open on their top line.

For the moment, anyway, until things are resolved with their third dimension, Mikko Rantanen.

The Colorado Avalanche are about to open training camp and Rantanen remains in Finland as the restricted free agent tries to work out a new deal.

''It's going to get sorted out,'' Landeskog said Thursday as the team reported to the Pepsi Center for pre-camp physicals. ''Obviously, you miss him. But we're not too worried about it.''

As far as headway toward a deal, Rantanen's agent, Michael Liut, said in an email: ''Optimistic, but nothing imminent.'' Liut added that there is ''always progress in a negotiation, sometimes slower than both sides would prefer.''

The 22-year-old Rantanen formed a potent combination with MacKinnon and Landeskog last season to help the Avalanche make the playoffs for a second straight year. The All-Star trio accounted for 41% of Colorado's goals in the regular season. What's more, the team was 24-6-5 when they each collected a point in a game - and 6-0 when they all scored a goal in the same contest.

Rantanen is coming off a season in which he finished with 31 goals and 56 assists. His 87 points were a career high.

''Certainly he's a great player for us and we'd love to have him in camp,'' coach Jared Bednar said. ''He's obviously not here, so the focus for me and our team shifts to the guys who are here and in our locker room.''

That means Bednar will tinker with Rantanen's spot on the top line.

First up, the new guys - Andre Burakovsky, who was acquired in a June trade with Washington, and Joonas Donskoi, a forward the Avalanche picked up in free agency after he spent the last few seasons with San Jose.

After that, maybe some in-house candidates - J.T. Compher and Tyson Jost.

''We have a job to do to get ready for the season, and that's the way I look at it,'' said Bednar, whose team was eliminated last season by the Sharks in Game 7 of the second round. ''Hopefully we can get Mikko in and bring him up to speed quickly and get him joining us for the regular season. That'd be a nice goal for us.''

The Avalanche are a trendy pick to make some noise this season after general manager Joe Sakic gave the team an offseason makeover. Colorado brought in free agents such as Donskoi and center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. They also drafted defenseman Bowen Byram with the No. 4 overall pick.

Colorado also made several trades, including one with Arizona to land defenseman Kevin Connauton. The Avs sent defenseman Tyson Barrie and forward Alex Kerfoot to Toronto in exchange for defenseman Calle Rosen and forward Nazem Kadri.

So far, MacKinnon likes what he's seen in Kadri, who joined the speedy forward for pre-camp workouts in the higher elevation of Vail, Colorado.

''He's a lot better than I thought he was. I knew he was a really good player. But up in Vail, there was a lot to be seen,'' MacKinnon said. ''I think in Toronto, he was held back a little bit. He's a great shutdown player. He's got a lot of offensive upside that I don't think the league has seen yet. We're definitely going to see it this year.''

MacKinnon has been in talks with Rantanen - not about contracts, though, just as a friend.

''I know Mikko wants to be here,'' MacKinnon said. ''We're excited to have him here soon.''

NOTES: D Ian Cole remains on schedule after hip surgery, but he won't be skating with the group to start training camp. ''He's still not there yet,'' Bednar said. ... F Colin Wilson and D Erik Johnson are both recovering from shoulder surgeries. ''They've both been progressing really well,'' Bednar said.

