Avril Lavigne and Tyga ‘split after just four months together’

Avril Lavigne and Tyga ‘split after just four months together’ (Getty)

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reportedly split up after just four months.

The Canadian singer and the Taste rapper were first linked in February when they were pictured leaving Nobu Malibu together.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now months on, the pair are said to have “mutually” decided to call it quits “a couple of weeks ago” - but remain on good terms.

According to TMZ, they decided that their relationship had “ran its course” and there are “no hard feelings” between the pair.

The Standard has contacted Avril Lavigne and Tyga’s representatives for comment.

Their relationship came after Lavigne had reportedly called off her engagement to Mod Sun without telling him first.

The Sk8er Boi singer, 38, and the 35-year-old singer-songwriter – whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith – got engaged in March 2022 after just over a year of dating.

Lavigne was previously engaged to Mod Sun (Getty Images)

She said yes after he got down on one knee in Paris and presented her with a heart-shaped diamond ring.

Sources told TMZ at the time that Lavigne and Mod Sun had been “on and off” over the last few months which has ultimately led to them calling time on their relationship altogether.

While a representative confirmed the split to Page Six, Mod Sun apparently didn’t get the memo.

“They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” his representative told the publication.

Despite being seemingly blindsided by the news, they stressed that the Karma singer would not be letting his heartache get in the way of his tour commitments.

Lavigne and Mod Sun have not featured on each other’s Instagram accounts since Christmas Day when they shared a cute video of them ice skating together.

They were last seen together in public however at a pre-Grammys party in February.