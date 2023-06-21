avril lavigne and tyga have reportedly split after three months

Three months on from the moment they broke the internet, Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reportedly called time on their relationship.

According to People, the couple – who were first spotted as an item in February of this year – have ended their romance after just three and a half months. It comes after a source close to Avril and Tyga previously denied there was anything going on between them. "[They are] genuinely friends and nothing more," an insider said at the time.

That clearly wasn't the case though, as a separate source later told People in March that although the couple were "not exclusive" they were "getting to know each other."

"They're taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious," the insider added. "But they are spending a lot of time together."

Stephane Cardinale - Getty Images

Now, it's apparently all over for Avril and Tyga – although neither have confirmed the split, which is perhaps unsurprising, considering they never actually confirmed their relationship, aside from a few kisses here and there.

It's been a whirlwind year for Avril when it comes to love. In April 2022 she got engaged to her partner of one year, musician Mod Sun, but the pair ended things in February 2023 – just days before her rumoured romance with Tyga went public.

As for Tyga, his most recent high-profile relationship was – of course – with Kylie Jenner. Tyga famously dated the youngest KarJenner sibling for four years from 2014 to 2018.

