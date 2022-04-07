Avril Lavigne engaged to Mod Sun following proposal in Paris

Avril Lavigne has announced she is engaged to fellow pop-punk singer Mod Sun.

The 37-year-old Canadian star shared the news on Instagram that the American rocker had popped the question to her in Paris during a romantic boat ride down the River Seine on March 27.

She posted a collection of photos and videos from the proposal which featured Mod Sun, 35, down on one knee with the Eiffel Tower in the background as well as Lavigne showing off her heart-shaped diamond ring.

She captioned the post: “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours. Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

Her new fiance commented: “I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel.”

Friends and famous faces also offered the couple their congratulations with producer John Feldmann, who worked on their latest collaboration album, and Kourtney Kardashian both sharing heart emojis.

Singer Nessa Barrett said “CONGRATS love u guys”, while singer Pixie Lott added heart eye emojis.

Lavigne and Mod Sun began dating while collaborating on her recently released break-up album Love Sux.

Mod Sun also shared a series of images and videos from the proposal to his Instagram with an emotional note saying he knew she was the one early on.

He wrote: “The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done.

“I had a dream where I proposed in pairs. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes.

“You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said “will you marry me?” + she said “yes”. I love you Avril”.

Speaking to People magazine about the special moment, Lavigne said: “It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for.

“We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.”

She also revealed that he knew she had wanted a heart-shaped ring as on the day they met they were both wearing matching rings in that design.

The singer added that the ring also has the word “Hi Icon” engraved in it, as they were the first words he said to her, along with their names on the inside of the band.

Lavigne explained that they had a “very strong unstoppable connection” from the first week they began writing and working in the studio together on her latest album.

Thinking about the future, she said: “I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together.

“It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between.”