Avril Lavigne continues to defy the laws of ageing at the MTV VMAs

Photo credit: Getty Images

Every time we see a picture of Avril Lavigne, we automatically think the snap was taken in the 00s. Except, it wasn’t. The Sk8r Boi singer just seems to defy the laws of physics when it comes to ageing. Like the time she recreated her 'Let Go' album cover and it looked just like the original from 20-years ago. Or, when she posted natural beach selfies.

This time, Avril attended the MTV Video Music Awards, where she matched the red black carpet with a nostalgic (and very comfortable-looking) all-black outfit. Side note: we’re purchasing some cargo pants immediately. For makeup, she continued the black theme with mega, intense eyeliner circling her eyes. But, of course, it’s Avril’s hair we can’t stop looking at.

The singer rocked her now-signature Fanta orange highlights were weaved into her blonde hair in on-trend chunky streaks. Her brighter hair colour seemed to mainly be focussed along the front of her hair, covering the mid to end lengths and framing her face.

Photo credit: Gotham - Getty Images

Photo credit: Catherine Powell - Getty Images

Avril attended the event with her singer fiancé Mod Sun and the couple wore matching chains on their trousers – cute. Adding to the 00s look, Avril also has super short, chin-length layers cut into her hair that sit in *complete* contrast to her extra, extra long hair.

Photo credit: Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Suddenly, we’re tempted to go grab a pair of scissors and give it a go ourselves. Maybe we’ll even play Avril’s album Let Go in the background for some dramatic effect. Alexa, play ‘Complicated’…

You Might Also Like