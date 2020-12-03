Avonmouth explosion: Major incident declared following ‘chemical’ blast at Bristol water works

BristolAvomouthBlast031220 (PA)

Police have declared a major incident after a large explosion ripped through a waste water treatment works near Bristol.

Several people were injured in the blast which is believed to have involved one of the chemical tanks at Wessex Water’s water recyling centre.

Eye-witnessses reported seeing “at least ten ambulances” rush to the scene along with police and fire crews from six different stations just after 11.20am on Thursday.

South Western Ambulance and Avon and Somerset police confirmed there had been “multiple casualties”.

In an update just after 2.30pm, the force’s Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said: “Officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some time as we work together with other agencies in dealing with this major incident.

“A cordon has been set up and we’d advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time where possible to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.

“Police enquiries into exactly what happened are at a very early stage and are continuing.”

Confirmation that today's explosion in Avonmouth took place at Wessex Water’s water recycling centre pic.twitter.com/3rI7zxYXd7 — Martin Booth (@beardedjourno) December 3, 2020

In the aftermath of the blast, witness Jawad Burhan took a photo showing a tank that appeared to have exploded.

He said there was a “helicopter looking for missing people” and police had closed a nearby road leading up to the waste centre.

“I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse. After ten minutes I saw the helicopter coming and the police,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Avon Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were still searching for people but was unable to release further details.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “deeply concerned” at the reports.

She wrote on Twitter: “My thoughts are with those affected and our brave emergency services working hard to resolve this incident.”

US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson also shared his gratitude to workers at the scene.

He tweeted: “Thinking of everyone involved in the tragedy at Avonmouth today and thankful for the quick work of the emergency services.”

