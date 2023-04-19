Avoid travel as major spring snowstorm targets Saskatchewan, Manitoba

An impending snowstorm for parts of the Prairies has prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to urge motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel Wednesday and Thursday.

Dangerous to near impossible travel is expected with a potent spring snowstorm that will bring heavy snow and blizzard potential for southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba.

Winter storm warnings line both southern areas of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with snowfall totals climbing towards 40 cm not out of the question for some communities. For the city of Brandon, Man., this could be the biggest snowfall event this season if the region receives 24 cm of snow.

MUST SEE: Uncertainty swirls around 2023 hurricane season as El Niño looms

A low-pressure complex developing near the Canada-U.S. border will spread heavy snowfall into southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba. Snow associated with this potent Colorado low will arrive on Tuesday evening. The snow will be heaviest on Wednesday morning, with howling wind gusts strengthening during this time, too.

This is when travel will be not advised, with near impossible conditions to deal with at times with zero visibility due to blowing and drifting snow. There could be blizzard conditions in southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba.

HIGHWAYIMPACT

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the winter storm warning. "Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight."

The snow will be heaviest on Wednesday morning, but accumulating snowfall will persist into Thursday for many locations.

WATCH: Stuck driving in a blizzard? Here's how to stay safe

Click here to view the video

"Snowfall rates of 1-3 cm an hour will be possible, and locally even higher in convective bursts of snow," warns Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Story continues

Residents are being urged to prepare for road closures and possible power outages.

PRSNOW18

Between 20-40 cm of snow is expected in the hardest-hit areas, along with wind gusts of 60-80 km/h. The strongest winds are expected to occur over the Manitoba parklands and extreme southeast Saskatchewan beginning Wednesday morning before gradually diminishing overnight.

The snow will continue into Friday morning, as well, with snowfall tapering off to flurries as the system finally pulls off towards the east.

RELATED: Get ahead of disaster: Six tips to manage flooding

PRBLIZZARD

Additional precipitation totals from this storm will continue to heighten flooding concerns across the south, with water levels expected to peak next week across parts of southern Manitoba where several flood warnings are in effect.

Despite the looming threat of a wintry system this week, it doesn’t look like we'll see persistent extreme temperatures in either direction through the rest of April into early May. However, the western half of the country will likely tip toward the colder side of seasonal for the second half of April.

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images/shaunl - Creative #: 521998431.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates on the Prairies.