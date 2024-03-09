Avoid This Mistake To Create Deliciously Creamy Tapioca Pudding

tapioca pudding with strawberries - Kattecat/Shutterstock

Tapioca pudding is a sweet and creamy treat made with tapioca pearls (from the cassava plant), milk, eggs, and sugar. Ideally, tapioca pudding should have a specific textural dichotomy, with the smooth, creamy elements encapsulating the chewy tapioca balls. Unfortunately, tapioca pudding can be a little tricky to make, and forgetting to temper your eggs is a simple mistake that can turn the dish into a curdled mess.

While cream and whole milk are traditionally mixed with sugar to achieve that creamy texture, a coconut cardamom tapioca pudding recipe is an easy and delicious way to make a dairy-free variation. Once the sweetened milk mixture is simmering on the stove and the tapioca pearls have been added, eggs are incorporated to thicken the dessert. However, if added directly to the hot liquid, the temperature shock will cause the concoction to curdle and separate into chunks.

Tempering decreases the temperature variation of the hot liquid and cold or room temperature eggs without cooking them. Combine a small amount of the tapioca milk mixture with your beaten eggs to slowly raise their temperature before adding them to the whole pot. Skipping this step jeopardizes the texture you're striving for.

Read more: 13 Store-Bought Ice Cream Bars Ranked From Worst To Best

There's A Learning Curve To Tempering Eggs

whisking milk and eggs together - Ahanov Michael/Shutterstock

Figuring out how to perfectly temper eggs for your tapioca pudding is not the easiest task and a few failed attempts while learning the technique is normal. Adding the hot liquid to your eggs too quickly is a common mistake, but luckily, two simple tools can make the tempering process easier: a whisk and a turkey baster. Simply suction the hot milk mixture up and slowly squirt it into your eggs while whisking continuously. If you don't have a baster, you can ladle the mixture into your eggs one spoonful at a time.

One Reddit user claims that rushing the process left them with unintentionally scrambled eggs but noted that correctly tempering acts as an "insurance policy" for the overall recipe. While you may be tempted to combine the eggs and milk mixture early and simmer everything together, this isn't the best approach. Whisking eggs separately creates structure and incorporates air into the mix.

This will ultimately thicken your tapioca pudding once everything is combined. Typically, this sweet dish is lightly flavored with vanilla and can be served warm or chilled, making for a versatile treat. Despite being a well-known classic with a long history, tapioca pudding fell out of popularity over time. However, when done right, a homemade version of this dessert is hard to beat and will likely convert any skeptic.

Read the original article on Mashed.