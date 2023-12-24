Avoid A Cracked Taco By Warming The Tortilla Shell First

A stack of corn tortillas - Santiago Castillo Chomel/Shutterstock

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's truly nothing more satisfying than seeing a perfectly crafted taco, brimming out the sides with savory meat, fresh veggies, and shredded cheese, all neatly held within its delicate embrace. The effort you put into assembling your Tex-Mex masterpiece is now clearly paying off. However, throughout the entire process, you felt like you were walking a tightrope as you ensured its delicate soft corn tortilla shell wouldn't crack. One of the most challenging aspects of making tacos is not allowing yourself to go to pieces if your shell does. But what if there was a way to avoid this pitfall? What if you could actually make tacos that have a much lower chance of cracking, allowing you to preserve both their aesthetic appeal and texture?

Well, there are some solutions that are very effective, and one of them is as easy as warming your soft corn tortilla shell. Heating them up on a hot surface for just a little while will ensure your shells will remain durable and soft, seamlessly transitioning from the assembly phase to the moment you grasp a taco in your hands and take that satisfying first bite.

Read more: 11 Of The Best Cooking Tips From Bobby Flay

Keeping The Cracks Out Of Your Tortilla With Some Heat

Tortilla in pan on stovetop - Casarsaguru/Getty Images

One of the secrets to having a soft corn tortilla that doesn't crack is making sure it's heated. When quickly making dinner, it can be easy to resort to using the microwave to warm your shells up. You may even try to take it up a notch and use the oven as an effective heating tool. However, while these methods are great, they can sometimes produce mixed results. The best way to heat your tortillas is by using the stove as your primary means.

Make sure you heat up your skillet or griddle pan for up to five minutes on a medium flame. Place the tortillas on the hot surface, being mindful not to overcrowd and ensuring the entire tortilla makes contact with the pan. Make sure to flip them to let both sides of the tortillas warm until they acquire a subtle golden hue. Once removed, you'll notice their durability and softness. Another option you can use involves putting some oil into your pan, heating it up, then using tongs to dip your tortillas in for just a few seconds. Once you remove the tortillas, place them on paper towels to dry. Lastly, if you have a steamer, you can easily soften your tortillas by placing them into towels before loading them into the basket for 15 minutes. Now when you load them up with your ingredients, you'll stand a much better chance of keeping those pesky cracks away.

Story continues

More Ways To Prevent Your Tortilla From Cracking

Corn tortillas with taco ingredients - Lauripatterson/Getty Images

Sometimes, preserving corn tortillas from cracking may require more than just some heat. If you add too many ingredients to your taco, the weight of it all might cause the tortilla to crack. It can be hard to resist adding everything in there, but you can work around this. Simply introduce an additional taco and distribute some of the extra filling to it. Blend the ingredients, ensuring you maintain the same variety –- just decrease the quantity. This way, you'll create a satisfying and well-balanced taco without the risk of it being overstuffed.

Another important tip is making sure your tortillas are fresh. Only a few days makes a difference in their durability and softness, so make sure to use them as soon as you buy them. If you can, you should try to make tortillas yourself at home for the ultimate freshness. However, buying them fresh and using these methods will work wonders. You'll soon have beautiful, authentic tacos that you can savor and enjoy.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.