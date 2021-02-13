How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates review: hard but hopeful

Bill Gates (Penguin)

THERE’s an unsettling warning early on in Bill Gates’ new book on how to avoid a climate disaster as he points out that a continued rise in global temperatures will be claiming five times more lives than the Covid pandemic by the start of the next century. He says too that the economic harm will be equally severe – akin to the impact of a coronavirus outbreak every decade – as climate change leads to more storms, drought, flooding, wildfires and disease as well as damage to food production.

Many share the Microsoft founder’s concern about this looming menace, of course, but his message is two-fold: first we must not ignore warnings about climate change in the same way that earlier global leaders failed to prepare for the known threat of a pandemic, and crucially, we should not be defeatist.

That’s because he believes there are ways in which technological innovation, combined with the right policies and government action, can reduce greenhouse gas emissions to keep our climate bearable, while allowing living standards to rise, particularly in poorer parts of the world that want to catch up.

He acknowledges that trying to halt economic advance won’t work, and that the way forward means finding cleaner ways of meeting the inevitable demands for more power, food and other products that come with rising global populations and incomes.

He makes clear too that an objective of net zero carbon emissions by 2030 is unrealistic because the challenge of eliminating the 51 billion tons of greenhouse gases that the world currently produces is too great to achieve in such short time.

That conclusion will be unpalatable to activists including supporters of the protest group Extinction Rebellion who want to hit the target even earlier.

But Gates says that what can and must be achieved is to put the world on a path to “deep decarbonisation” by 2050 and sets out a detailed prescription of how to do this.

Successive chapters show how we could use power, make and grow things, move around, and keep ourselves warm or cool without heating up our planet.

Examples include producing clean electricity through greater use of nuclear and offshore wind and striving for breakthroughs in “cheap hydrogen” and other potential means of power storage that could maximise the efficient use of what’s generated.

In manufacturing, he advocates carbon capture to deal with the unavoidable emissions caused by cement and steel production, while for transport, he proposes shifting to electric power wherever possible and “cheap alternative fuel” for the rest.

Ideas for meeting food demand in a more climate-friendly manner include innovation in seeds and the use of apps and ground sensors to detect pests, and how much water to use, as well as more consumption of meat substitutes.

The aim at all times, he argues, must be to remove the “green premium” which currently makes climate-friendly products more expensive than their carbon alternatives, because otherwise too many either won’t be able, or won’t choose, to make the necessary switch.

Gates concedes that all this means there’s “a lot of inventing to do” and that the problem of reducing carbon emissions is “extremely complex” because it touches “almost every human activity.”

He also admits that he’s a “rich guy with an opinion” who contributes too much carbon pollution himself and that he could easily be criticised for trying to “lecture anyone on the environment”.

But the record of innovation and business success that has made him so wealthy and such a high carbon emitter, is precisely why his book is worth reading. His ideas can’t be dismissed as those of a naïve dreamer, or of someone who doesn’t understand practical realities.

Indeed, some of his most useful insights are about how the task of saving the planet can’t just be left to brilliant innovators, critical though they are, and the private sector, because new products need supply chains, the infrastructure for them to work and long term markets to make them pay.

He emphasises that this requires the right government policies and that state funding will be needed in addition for risky “bigger bets on high-risk, high reward” projects that might fail or be too slow to pay off to attract private sector support. The reality that some of these projects will fail must be accepted.

That’s a big government solution from one of capitalism’s most successful businessmen, and Gates goes on to argue that state procurement policies must also be used to support carbon free technologies, for instance in the purchase of military vehicles.

It all makes for a meaty manifesto which Gates hopes can offer sufficient variety to appeal across political divides and “shift the conversation” away from the polarisation and misinformation that has clouded discussion about climate change up until now.

He concludes by admitting that “it can be hard to be hopeful about the future” but remains optimistic that we can “preserve the planet for generations to come” because he knows what technology and the passion of the young in particular can achieve.

All will surely hope he’s right. Regardless, just as in 2015 when Gates gave a prescient warning about the threat of a pandemic, no one can say they haven’t been warned about the dangers facing the world, or offered plenty of ways to avert a catastrophe.

How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates (Allen Lane, £20)

