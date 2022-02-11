Need Avocado Toast Ideas? Try These 8 Upgrades to Make the Meal Even Better

Samantha Leffler
·4 min read
Healthy whole grain bread with avocado
Healthy whole grain bread with avocado

Barcin/Getty Images

Avocado toast is pretty flawless as is (who doesn't love some avocado smashed into the perfect piece of crusty bread?!) but sometimes you want to change things up a bit, and take this perennial breakfast and brunch favorite to the next level. Luckily, avocado toast is a practically perfect canvas, meaning you can top it with just about anything and it will still be delicious.

Case in point? TikTok users across the globe are currently grating hard-boiled eggs on top of their avo toast, creating a protein-rich meal that's fun to look at and still very easy to make. And when it comes to avocado toast toppings, that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Avocado Toast Toppings

Whether you're craving some bold flavors courtesy of hot sauce or a seasoning blend, or are looking to make a hearty meal out of your avocado toast by adding some smoked salmon to the mix, we've got you covered. Keep reading for more easy ways to upgrade your avocado toast!

Everything bagel seasoning

Chances are you already have some of this wildly popular seasoning blend in your pantry. The next time you get a hankering for avocado toast, go ahead and sprinkle some everything bagel seasoning over the meal for both a flavor boost and a satisfying crunch. Class things up by adding radish slices to your toast and then grating some fresh lemon zest over the whole thing.

A fried egg

If you're not a fan of the grated egg TikTok trend, top your toast with a fried egg instead. The runny yolk pairs perfectly with crusty bread and creamy avocado and, unlike some other egg preparations, frying an egg takes about five minutes. That said, if you prefer scrambled eggs or a poached egg, those work well on avocado toast too. If you're really in a rush, try poaching an egg in the microwave.

Smoked salmon

Smoked salmon (also called lox) is often served on a bagel, but it's a great avocado toast topper as well. The saltiness of the salmon compliments avocado's neutral flavor, and salmon is an excellent source of protein and hearty-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. If you really want to take this toast to the next level, add some capers and sliced onions to the mix.

Fresh crab meat

On your next trip to the grocery store, stop by the fish section and pick up some fresh crab meat. While the fresh stuff is a bit pricey, in this instance it works much better than crab from a can. The good news is that the crab meat is so flavorful on its own, you don't need to do much to ensure that it's worthy of a spot on your avocado toast. Simply season the crab meat with salt and pepper, and add a few good squeezes of lime juice to give it some zest. Not a crab fan? Cooked shrimp or lobster meat taste delicious on avocado toast too.

Roasted tomatoes and mozzarella

If you love a classic caprese salad, chances are you will enjoy adding some tomatoes and mozzarella to your avocado toast. While raw cherry or grape tomatoes will work, try roasting them slightly before you pop 'em on your toast. That way, they'll be warm, juicy, and ready to complement smooth avocado and fresh mozzarella. Drizzle some quality olive oil and balsamic glaze on top of the toast and you're good to go!

Crumbled cheese

For something a bit more basic, top your avocado toast with crumbles or shreds of your favorite cheese. Sharp cheeses, like goat and feta, work best, as they will bring a satisfying tanginess to your toast. Feel free to add bacon bits, crushed red pepper flakes, or whatever else you might have at your disposal.

Baked chickpeas

In need of a vegan avocado toast topping? Try baked chickpeas. The little legumes will add a satisfying crunch to your toast, and are easy to make. They also come with a myriad of nutritional benefits. If you need a baked chickpea recipe, give this one a whirl. The chickpeas are seasoned with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika, which gives them the perfect little kick. Feel free to try different spices based on your preferences.

Salsa

Salsa isn't just for chips! Believe it or not, the popular condiment tastes great when slathered on some avocado toast. If you're low on time, you can opt for a jarred salsa, but if you've got a few minutes to spare, try making a fresh fruit-focused salsa instead. Bright fruits like mango go surprisingly well with avocado, and add a pop of color to your meal.

