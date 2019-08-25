Aviv Gozali sets Bellator record by scoring submission in just 11 seconds

Bellator 225 had several extremely short bouts. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Blink and you’ll miss it.

The early fights at Bellator 225 were over nearly as soon as they began, highlighted by a record set by Saturday’s youngest competitor.

Aviv Gozali kicked off the event with a fight against Eduard Muravitsky, and he wasted no time. The 18-year-old slid into a single leg takedown within seconds of the bout beginning and secured a submission in just 11 seconds via a heel hook.

The efficiency and power with which Gozali moved was impressive, though it’s worth questioning whether or not his takedown attempt would have been so successful had Muravitsky not been trying to touch gloves to begin the fight.

Bellator MMA president Scott Coker confirmed minutes later that it was the fastest submission in the promotion’s history.

11 seconds was all it took for Aviv Gozali!



Aviv locks in the fastest sub in Bellator history with this beautiful heel hook! #Bellator225 pic.twitter.com/fRDJoXIrjo — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) August 24, 2019

The first-round win was Gozali’s third in as many fights, and he comes from a strong bloodline. His father, Haim, competes as a welterweight in Bellator MMA and is also a trained jiu jitsu black belt.

Other fighters on Saturday may have taken note of Gozali’s speedy win, as Sabah Homasi nearly topped his new record. In a fight against Micah Terrill, Homasi knocked him out with his first punch, a tough overhand right, in just 17 seconds.

THAT RIGHT HAND 💥



What is going on at #Bellator225 ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/bjbHQlGYZa — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 24, 2019

The quick knockout was especially tough for Terrill, who hadn't lost since June 2016. He had to stay on the ground for several minutes before walking off under his own power.

