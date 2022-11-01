Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022, Lowers 2022 and 2023 Guidance

Avista Corporation
·12 min read
Avista Corporation
Avista Corporation

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) today reported a net loss of $5.8 million, or a loss of $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $14.4 million, or earnings of $0.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, net income was $77.2 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $96.5 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021.

“Our third quarter results at Avista Utilities were below expectations, primarily due to higher interest costs and increased operating expenses," said Avista President and CEO Dennis Vermillion.

“AEL&P has continued to meet expectations in 2022 and remains on track to meet the full year guidance. Results from our other businesses also continue to be on track to meet guidance for the full year.

“Due to rising interest rates and operating costs, we are lowering our 2022 consolidated earnings guidance by $0.05 per diluted share to a range of $1.88 to $2.08 per diluted share. We are also lowering our 2023 consolidated earnings guidance by $0.15 per diluted share to a range of $2.27 to $2.47 per diluted share,” Vermillion added. "We continue to manage our costs, but the pressures of inflation and rising interest rates are too much to offset. In particular, we expect increases in borrowing costs, pension expense, and depreciation. We remain committed to executing on our clean energy goals and delivering value to both customers and shareholders."

Summary Results: Avista Corp.’s results for the third quarter of 2022 and the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022 as compared to the respective periods in 2021 are presented in the table below (dollars in thousands, except per-share data):

 

Third Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Net Income (loss) by Business Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Avista Utilities

$

(5,987

)

 

$

9,086

 

$

65,241

 

$

80,861

 

AEL&P

 

228

 

 

 

41

 

 

4,292

 

 

4,816

 

Other

 

(39

)

 

 

5,239

 

 

7,687

 

 

10,780

 

Total net income (loss)

$

(5,798

)

 

$

14,366

 

$

77,220

 

$

96,457

 

Earnings (loss) per Diluted Share by Business Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Avista Utilities

$

(0.08

)

 

$

0.13

 

$

0.90

 

$

1.16

 

AEL&P

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.07

 

Other

 

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

0.10

 

 

0.15

 

Total earnings (loss) per diluted share

$

(0.08

)

 

$

0.20

 

$

1.06

 

$

1.38

 

Analysis of 2022 Consolidated Earnings

The table below presents the change in net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022 as compared to the respective periods in 2021, as well as the various factors, shown on an after-tax basis, that caused such change (dollars in thousands, except per-share data):

 

Third Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

 

 

Net
Income (a)

 

Earnings
per Share

 

Net
Income (a)

 

Earnings
per Share

 

2021 consolidated earnings

$

14,366

 

$

0.20

 

$

96,457

 

$

1.38

 

Changes in net income and diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Avista Utilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric utility margin (including intracompany) (b)

 

12,177

 

 

0.17

 

 

16,483

 

 

0.23

 

Natural gas utility margin (including intracompany) (c)

 

1,386

 

 

0.02

 

 

5,297

 

 

0.07

 

Other operating expenses (d)

 

(12,355

)

 

(0.17

)

 

(25,004

)

 

(0.34

)

Depreciation and amortization (e)

 

(4,418

)

 

(0.06

)

 

(14,953

)

 

(0.21

)

Interest expense (f)

 

(2,462

)

 

(0.04

)

 

(5,726

)

 

(0.08

)

Other

 

(873

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(3,243

)

 

(0.04

)

Income tax at effective rate (g)

 

(8,528

)

 

(0.12

)

 

11,526

 

 

0.16

 

Dilution on earnings

n/a

 

 

0.00

 

n/a

 

 

(0.05

)

Total Avista Utilities

 

(15,073

)

 

(0.21

)

 

(15,620

)

 

(0.26

)

AEL&P earnings

 

187

 

 

 

 

(524

)

 

(0.01

)

Other businesses earnings (h)

 

(5,278

)

 

(0.07

)

 

(3,093

)

 

(0.05

)

2022 consolidated earnings (loss)

$

(5,798

)

$

(0.08

)

$

77,220

 

$

1.06

 

Earnings Overview

Our consolidated earnings decreased in the third quarter primarily from higher operating and maintenance costs, depreciation, and interest expense at Avista Utilities. This was partially offset by increased utility margin associated with general rate case impacts and customer growth.

(a)

The tax impact of each line item was calculated using Avista Corp.'s statutory tax rate (federal and state combined) of 23.05 percent.

 

 

(b)

Electric utility margin (operating revenues less resource costs) increased and was impacted primarily by decreased authorized net power supply costs associated with our recently completed general rate cases, as well as retail customer growth.

 

 

(c)

Natural gas utility margin (operating revenues less resource costs) increased and was impacted primarily by higher customer usage and customer growth which contributed additional retail natural gas revenue.

 

 

(d)

Other operating expenses increased primarily due to inflationary pressures resulting in increased labor and benefits costs, insurance costs and outside service expenses.

 

 

(e)

Depreciation and amortization increased primarily due to additions to utility plant.

 

 

(f)

Interest expense increased due to a higher level of debt outstanding and an increase in interest rates in 2022.

 

 

(g)

Our effective tax rate was negative 2.8 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to negative 60.8 percent for the third quarter of 2021. For the year-to-date, our effective tax rate was negative 17.8 percent compared to positive 8.6 percent in the prior year. The decrease in the tax rate was primarily due to our Idaho and Washington completed general rate cases that allowed for a change in tax methodology and the timing of that initial recognition in the third quarter of 2021. For the full year of 2022, we expect our effective tax rate to be negative 17.8 percent.

 

 

(h)

Earnings at our other businesses decreased compared to 2021 due to the timing of investment gains recognized in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Non-GAAP) Financial Measures

The tables above and below include electric utility margin and natural gas utility margin, two financial measures that are considered “non-GAAP financial measures.” Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts that are included (or excluded) in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, which for utility margin is utility operating revenues.

The presentation of electric utility margin and natural gas utility margin is intended to enhance the understanding of operating performance. We use these measures internally and believe they provide useful information to investors in their analysis of how changes in loads (due to weather, economic or other conditions), rates, supply costs and other factors impact our results of operations. Changes in loads, as well as power and natural gas supply costs, are generally deferred and recovered from customers through regulatory accounting mechanisms. Accordingly, the analysis of utility margin generally excludes most of the change in revenue resulting from these regulatory mechanisms. We present electric and natural gas utility margin separately below for Avista Utilities since each business has different cost sources, cost recovery mechanisms and jurisdictions, so we believe that separate analysis is beneficial. These measures are not intended to replace utility operating revenues as determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of operating performance. Reconciliations of operating revenues to utility margin are set forth below.

The following table presents Avista Utilities' operating revenues, resource costs and resulting utility margin (pre-tax and after-tax) three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

 

Operating
Revenues

 

Resource
Costs

 

Utility
Margin
(Pre-Tax)

 

Income
Taxes (a)

 

Utility
Margin
(Net of Tax)

 

For the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric

$

301,003

 

$

126,962

 

$

174,041

 

$

40,116

 

$

133,925

 

Natural Gas

 

70,553

 

 

41,323

 

 

29,230

 

 

6,738

 

 

22,492

 

Less: Intracompany

 

(21,901

)

 

(21,901

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

349,655

 

$

146,384

 

$

203,271

 

$

46,854

 

$

156,417

 

For the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric

$

248,110

 

$

89,894

 

$

158,216

 

$

36,469

 

$

121,747

 

Natural Gas

 

64,299

 

 

36,872

 

 

27,427

 

 

6,321

 

 

21,106

 

Less: Intracompany

 

(25,657

)

 

(25,657

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

286,752

 

$

101,109

 

$

185,643

 

$

42,790

 

$

142,853

 

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric

$

850,561

 

$

334,481

 

$

516,080

 

$

118,956

 

$

397,124

 

Natural Gas

 

363,984

 

 

202,051

 

 

161,933

 

 

37,326

 

 

124,607

 

Less: Intracompany

 

(47,503

)

 

(47,503

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

1,167,042

 

$

489,029

 

$

678,013

 

$

156,282

 

$

521,731

 

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric

$

733,709

 

$

239,050

 

$

494,659

 

$

114,019

 

$

380,640

 

Natural Gas

 

305,165

 

 

150,116

 

 

155,049

 

 

35,739

 

 

119,310

 

Less: Intracompany

 

(64,702

)

 

(64,702

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

974,172

 

$

324,464

 

$

649,708

 

$

149,758

 

$

499,950

 


(a)

Income taxes for 2022 and 2021 were calculated using Avista Corp.'s statutory tax rate (federal and state combined) of 23.05 percent. In September and October 2021, new rates from our Idaho and Washington general rate cases went into effect. While there were base rate increases approved in each case, these base rate increases were offset by tax customer credits which resulted in no increase in customer billing rates. The general rate case outcomes did result in lower income tax expense, which represents our benefit from these cases. The lower taxes are not reflected in the 23.05 percent statutory tax rate presented in this table.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Liquidity

As of Sept. 30, 2022, we had $102 million of available liquidity under the Avista Corp. committed line of credit that expires in June 2026. AEL&P also had $25 million of available liquidity under its committed line of credit that expires in November 2024. During the fourth quarter, we expect to enter into a short-term credit facility for up to $50 million to provide additional liquidity.

In the first quarter 2022, we issued long-term debt of $400 million and used the net proceeds to repay the borrowings outstanding under our committed line of credit in March 2022. In April 2022, we used the remainder of the net proceeds, as well as borrowings on our committed line of credit to repay $250 million of maturing debt.

During 2022, we expect to issue $135 million of common stock (including $93 million of common stock issued during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022).

During 2023, we expect to issue up to $140 million of long-term debt and up to $120 million of common stock to fund planned capital expenditures.

Capital Expenditures and Other Investments

Avista Utilities’ capital expenditures were $324 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, and we expect Avista Utilities’ capital expenditures to total $475 million in 2022. We expect AEL&P’s capital expenditures to total $10 million in 2022.

We expect capital expenditures to total $475 million at Avista Utilities in 2023. We expect AEL&P capital expenditures of $13 million in 2023.

In addition, we expect to invest $18 million in 2022 and $15 million in 2023 at our other businesses related to non-regulated investment opportunities and economic development projects in our service territory.

2022 and 2023 Earnings Guidance and Outlook

Avista Corp. is lowering its 2022 consolidated earnings guidance by $0.05 per diluted share to a range of $1.88 to $2.08 per diluted share. We are also lowering our 2023 consolidated earnings guidance by $0.15 per diluted share to a range of $2.27 to $2.47 per diluted share. Our guidance assumes timely and appropriate rate relief in all of our jurisdictions, including approval of the 2022 Washington general rate case settlement.

We expect Avista Utilities to contribute in the range of $1.66 to $1.82 per diluted share for 2022, a decrease from the previous range of $1.71 to $1.87 per diluted share. Our 2022 forecast for the ERM is an expense position within the 90 percent customer/10 percent Company sharing band, which is expected to reduce earnings by $0.09 per diluted share. We expect a range of $2.15 to $2.31 per diluted share for 2023, a decrease from the previous range of $2.30 to $2.46 per diluted share.

We expect AEL&P to contribute in the range of $0.08 to $0.10 per diluted share for each of 2022 and 2023. AEL&P's interim and refundable base rate increase of 4.5 percent associated with their 2022 general rate case was approved and became effective in September 2022.

We continue to expect the other businesses to contribute in the range of $0.14 to $0.16 per diluted share in 2022, with increased net investment gains during the year. In 2023, we expect our other businesses to contribute in the range of $0.04 to $0.06 per diluted share.

Our outlook for Avista Utilities and AEL&P assumes, among other variables, normal precipitation, temperatures, hydroelectric generation, and other operating conditions. Our guidance does not include the effect of unusual or non-recurring items until the effects are known and certain.

NOTE: We will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Nov. 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss this news release. This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at investor.avistacorp.com. You must register for the call via the link at Avista’s website (investor.avistacorp.com) to access the call-in details for the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year on the Avista Corp. web site at investor.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 409,000 customers and natural gas to 374,000 customers. Our service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. AERC is an Avista subsidiary that, through its subsidiary AEL&P, provides retail electric service to 18,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. Our stock is traded under the ticker symbol “AVA”. For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our current expectations for future financial performance and cash flows, capital expenditures, financing plans, our current plans or objectives for future operations and other factors, which may affect the company in the future. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are beyond our control and many of which could have significant impact on our operations, results of operations, financial condition or cash flows and could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The following are among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements:

Utility Regulatory Risk

state and federal regulatory decisions or related judicial decisions that affect our ability to recover costs and earn a reasonable return including, but not limited to, disallowance or delay in the recovery of capital investments, operating costs, commodity costs, interest rate swap derivatives, the ordering of refunds to customers and discretion over allowed return on investment; the loss of regulatory accounting treatment, which could require the write-off of regulatory assets and the loss of regulatory deferral and recovery mechanisms;

Operational Risk

pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), which could disrupt our business, as well as the global, national and local economy, resulting in a decline in customer demand, deterioration in the creditworthiness of our customers, increases in operating and capital costs, workforce shortages, losses or disruptions in our workforce due to vaccine mandates, delays in capital projects, disruption in supply chains, and disruption, weakness and volatility in capital markets. In addition, any of these factors could negatively impact our liquidity and limit our access to capital, among other implications; political unrest and/or conflicts between foreign nation-states, which could disrupt the global, national and local economy, result in increases in operating and capital costs, impact energy commodity prices or our ability to access energy resources, create disruption in supply chains, disrupt, weaken or create volatility in capital markets, and increase cyber security risks. In addition, any of these factors could negatively impact our liquidity and limit our access to capital, among other implications; wildfires ignited, or allegedly ignited, by our equipment or facilities could cause significant loss of life and property or result in liability for resulting fire suppression costs, thereby causing serious operational and financial harm; severe weather or natural disasters, including, but not limited to, avalanches, wind storms, wildfires, earthquakes, extreme temperature events, snow and ice storms, and the potential increasing frequency and intensity of such events due to climate change, that could disrupt energy generation, transmission and distribution, as well as the availability and costs of fuel, materials, equipment, supplies and support services; explosions, fires, accidents, mechanical breakdowns or other incidents that could impair assets and may disrupt operations of any of our generation facilities, transmission, and electric and natural gas distribution systems or other operations and may require us to purchase replacement power or incur costs to repair our facilities; explosions, fires, accidents or other incidents arising from or allegedly arising from our operations that could cause injuries to the public or property damage; blackouts or disruptions of interconnected transmission systems (the regional power grid); terrorist attacks, cyberattacks or other malicious acts that could disrupt or cause damage to our utility assets or to the national or regional economy in general, including any effects of terrorism, cyberattacks, ransomware, or vandalism that damage or disrupt information technology systems; work-force issues, including changes in collective bargaining unit agreements, strikes, work stoppages, the loss of key executives, availability of workers in a variety of skill areas, and our ability to recruit and retain employees; changes in the availability and price of purchased power, fuel and natural gas, as well as transmission capacity; increasing costs of insurance, more restrictive coverage terms and our ability to obtain insurance; delays or changes in construction costs, and/or our ability to obtain required permits and materials for present or prospective facilities; increasing health care costs and cost of health insurance provided to our employees and retirees; increasing operating costs, including effects of inflationary pressures; third party construction of buildings, billboard signs, towers or other structures within our rights of way, or placement of fuel containers within close proximity to our transformers or other equipment, including overbuilding atop natural gas distribution lines; the loss of key suppliers for materials or services or other disruptions to the supply chain; adverse impacts to our Alaska electric utility (AEL&P) that could result from an extended outage of its hydroelectric generating resources or their inability to deliver energy, due to their lack of interconnectivity to any other electrical grids and the availability or cost of replacement power (diesel); changing river or reservoir regulation or operations at hydroelectric facilities not owned by us, which could impact our hydroelectric facilities downstream; change in the use, availability or abundancy of water resources and/or rights needed for operation of our hydroelectric facilities;

Cyber and Technology Risk

cyberattacks on the operating systems that are used in the operation of our electric generation, transmission and distribution facilities and our natural gas distribution facilities, and cyberattacks on such systems of other energy companies with which we are interconnected, which could damage or destroy facilities or systems or disrupt operations for extended periods of time and result in the incurrence of liabilities and costs; cyberattacks on the administrative systems that are used in the administration of our business, including customer billing and customer service, accounting, communications, compliance and other administrative functions, and cyberattacks on such systems of our vendors and other companies with which we do business, resulting in the disruption of business operations, the release of private information and the incurrence of liabilities and costs; changes in costs that impede our ability to implement new information technology systems or to operate and maintain current production technology; changes in technologies, possibly making some of the current technology we utilize obsolete or introducing new cyber security risks; insufficient technology skills, which could lead to the inability to develop, modify or maintain our information systems;

Strategic Risk

growth or decline of our customer base due to new uses for our services or decline in existing services, including, but not limited to, the effect of the trend toward distributed generation at customer sites; the potential effects of negative publicity regarding our business practices, whether true or not, which could hurt our reputation and result in litigation or a decline in our common stock price; changes in our strategic business plans, which could be affected by any or all of the foregoing, including the entry into new businesses and/or the exit from existing businesses and the extent of our business development efforts where potential future business is uncertain; wholesale and retail competition including alternative energy sources, growth in customer-owned power resource technologies that displace utility-supplied energy or that may be sold back to the utility, and alternative energy suppliers and delivery arrangements; entering into or growth of non-regulated activities may increase earnings volatility; the risk of municipalization or other forms of service territory reduction;

External Mandates Risk

changes in environmental laws, regulations, decisions and policies, including, but not limited to, regulatory responses to concerns regarding climate change, efforts to restore anadromous fish in areas currently blocked by dams, more stringent requirements related to air quality, water quality and waste management, present and potential environmental remediation costs and our compliance with these matters; the potential effects of initiatives, legislation or administrative rulemaking at the federal, state or local levels, including possible effects on our generating resources, prohibitions or restrictions on new or existing services, or restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate concerns over global climate changes, including future limitations on the usage and distribution of natural gas; political pressures or regulatory practices that could constrain or place additional cost burdens on our distribution systems through accelerated adoption of distributed generation or electric-powered transportation or on our energy supply sources, such as campaigns to halt fossil fuel-fired power generation and opposition to other thermal generation, wind turbines or hydroelectric facilities; failure to identify changes in legislation, taxation and regulatory issues that could be detrimental or beneficial to our overall business; policy and/or legislative changes in various regulated areas, including, but not limited to, environmental regulation, healthcare regulations and import/export regulations;

Financial Risk

weather conditions, which affect both energy demand and electric generating capability, including the impact of precipitation and temperature on hydroelectric resources, the impact of wind patterns on wind-generated power, weather-sensitive customer demand, and similar impacts on supply and demand in the wholesale energy markets; our ability to obtain financing through the issuance of debt and/or equity securities, which could be affected by various factors including our credit ratings, interest rates, other capital market conditions and global economic conditions; changes in interest rates that affect borrowing costs, our ability to effectively hedge interest rates for anticipated debt issuances, variable interest rate borrowing and the extent to which we recover interest costs through retail rates collected from customers; changes in actuarial assumptions, interest rates and the actual return on plan assets for our pension and other postretirement benefit plans, which could affect future funding obligations, pension and other postretirement benefit expense and the related liabilities; the outcome of legal proceedings and other contingencies; economic conditions in our service areas, including the economy's effects on customer demand for utility services; economic conditions nationally may affect the valuation of our unregulated portfolio companies; declining energy demand related to customer energy efficiency, conservation measures and/or increased distributed generation; changes in the long-term climate and weather could materially affect, among other things, customer demand, the volume and timing of streamflows required for hydroelectric generation, costs of generation, transmission and distribution. Increased or new risks may arise from severe weather or natural disasters, including wildfires as well as their increased occurrence and intensity related to changes in climate; industry and geographic concentrations which could increase our exposure to credit risks due to counterparties, suppliers and customers being similarly affected by changing conditions; deterioration in the creditworthiness of our customers;

Energy Commodity Risk

volatility and illiquidity in wholesale energy markets, including exchanges, the availability of willing buyers and sellers, changes in wholesale energy prices that could affect operating income, cash requirements to purchase electricity and natural gas, value received for wholesale sales, collateral required of us by individual counterparties and/or exchanges in wholesale energy transactions and credit risk to us from such transactions, and the market value of derivative assets and liabilities; default or nonperformance on the part of any parties from whom we purchase and/or sell capacity or energy; potential environmental regulations or lawsuits affecting our ability to utilize or resulting in the obsolescence of our power supply resources; explosions, fires, accidents, pipeline ruptures or other incidents that could limit energy supply to our facilities or our surrounding territory, which could result in a shortage of commodities in the market that could increase the cost of replacement commodities from other sources;

Compliance Risk

changes in laws, regulations, decisions and policies at the federal, state or local levels, which could materially impact both our electric and gas operations and costs of operations; and the ability to comply with the terms of the licenses and permits for our hydroelectric or thermal generating facilities at cost-effective levels.

For a further discussion of these factors and other important factors, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New risks, uncertainties and other factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any such factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com.

Issued by: Avista Corporation

Contact:
Media: Laurine Jue (509) 495-2510 laurine.jue@avistacorp.com
Investors: Stacey Wenz (509) 495-2046 stacey.wenz@avistacorp.com
Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174


Latest Stories

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Jays outfielder George Springer undergoes surgery on right elbow to remove bone spur

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has had a bone spur removed from his right elbow. The club announced on Thursday that the operation in Dallas was a success. The nagging injury in Springer's dominant arm bothered him for most of the season and limited his play. Despite this, he had a .267 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 runs batted in, 14 stolen bases and was named a nominee for the Silver Slugger award earlier Thursday. A Blue Jays spokesman says Springer is expected to make a

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime tops Rune for third consecutive ATP Tour title

    BASEL, Switzerland — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday for his third consecutive ATP Tour title. Auger-Aliassime, the third seed in the tournament and ninth in the world, fired 11 aces and won 78 per cent of his first-serve points. He also saved all three of Rune's break point chances while converting on two out of his own five opportunities. The Montreal native went all five matches in the tournament without giving up a s

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss