Avigail Idan: Family of girl, 4, held hostage by Hamas shares joy at her release from Gaza

Avigail Idan (AP)

The family of a four-year-old girl who was taken hostage by Hamas have told of their joy at her safe release.

Avigail Idan, who had witnessed her parents being killed by Hamas during their October 7 terror attack on Israel, was among the 17 hostages released by the group on Sunday.

Her family said: “We hoped and prayed today would come."

Her great aunt Liz Hirsh Naftal said in a statement: “There are no words to express our relief and gratitude that Avigail is safe and coming home.”

She thanked US president Joe Biden, the Qatari government and others who were involved in securing Avigail's release, but called for other hostages to be released.

“We have to keep pushing. We will continue to stand with the families of all the hostages still held captive, and we remain committed as ever to securing their safe and swift return,” she said.

Earlier, President Biden said at a press conference: “What she endured is unthinkable.”

The four-year-old was taken to hospital for checks, Israel's Channel 13 said late Sunday.

Her grandfather, Carmel Edan, told the Reuters news agency he “simply could not believe" she had been returned, and thanked Mr Biden for all the help he's offered us."

Israel said on Monday it had received what could be the final list of hostages due for release.

The list was being reviewed, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, adding that it would provide further information when possible.

Mr Netanyahu said on Sunday he spoke to Biden about the hostage release, adding he would welcome extending the temporary truce if more hostages could be freed.

A fourth exchange is expected on Monday, the last day of the cease-fire during which a total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed. Most are women and minors.

Mr Netanyahu said that once the truce ends “we will return with full force to achieve our goals", which was the "elimination of Hamas."