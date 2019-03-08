Avie's Flatter installed as early 3-1 Queen's Plate Winterbook favourite

TORONTO — Avie's Flatter was installed as the early 3-1 Queen's Plate Winterbook favourite Friday.

The hypothetical Winterbook offers an early look at the 84 three-year-olds, including 11 fillies, that are nominated to the 2019 Canadian Triple Crown, which opens with the $1-million Queen's Plate on June 29 at Woodbine Racetrack.

Also, 59 fillies have been nominated to the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks, the first leg of the Triple Tiara that goes June 8, also at Woodbine.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Avie's Flatter won three-of-four races and earned over $250,000 during its juvenile campaign. The horse is trained by Josie Carroll and is an '18 Sovereign Award finalist in as Champion Two-Year-Old Male.

Federal Law (4-1) and unbeaten Skywire (6-1) are the second and third picks. Both horses are trained by Mark Casse.

Rounding out the top five are filly Desert Ride (8-1) and Awesome Wok N Roll (10-1). Last year, filly Wonder Gadot was ranked third in the Winterbook but went on to win both the Queen’s Plate and Prince of Wales Stakes, the opening two legs of the Canadian Triple Crown.

The Canadian Press