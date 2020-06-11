Avidian Gold Engages Paradox to Provide Investor Relations Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (AVG.V) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Relations Publiques Paradox Inc. ("Paradox") to provide investor relations services to Avidian. Paradox is a Montreal based investor relations consultancy firm that has been in business for over 15 years. Paradox has represented a number of public companies through its extensive network and experience in the capital markets.

Paradox will increase visibility in the financial community and assist in identifying potential investors through the use of Paradox's contacts and proprietary database. They will organize presentations with interested parties and handle incoming calls from shareholders and potential investors. Paradox's extensive experience and large network provides a full-service approach to investor relations and a creative, results-driven investor relations programs for Avidian.

Carl Desjardins, Principal with Paradox states; "We are extremely pleased to be working with the Avidian Gold team who have a long track record of discovery and value creation for their shareholders. This summer the Company will focus its exploration efforts on the Amanita and Fish Creek properties located in the Fairbanks Mining District and adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox Mine and Gil deposit. Amanita looks like a very exciting property with drilling planned to follow up on the 2019 surface trench results that included 3.04 g/t Au over 94.5m."

The agreement has a term of 36 months from the date of its signature and may be terminated at any time after the initial 6 months without charge by either party by giving 30 days' notice in writing. Paradox will be paid a monthly fee of $7,500 and will be granted an option to acquire 500,000 common shares of Avidian at a price of $0.13 per share for a period of three years, in accordance with the current stock option plan and Policy 3.4 of the TSX-V. The Investor Relations Agreement as well as the professional engagement fees and granting of stock options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval,

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a regional scale advanced stage gold exploration portfolio in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au)*. Additional projects include the Fish Creek property and Amanita property which are adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska and the Jungo gold/copper property in Nevada. For more information about 2019 trench results at Amanita please refer to the Press Release dated January 7, 2020. *Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property, August 17, 2017, L. McGarry P. Geo & I. Trinder P. Geo, A.C.A Howe International Ltd.

Avidian is the majority owner of High Tide Resources, a private company with an option on the Labrador West iron ore property and owns the base metal Strickland Property and the Black Raven gold property, all located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Avidian is focused on and committed to the development of advanced stage mineral projects throughout first world mining friendly jurisdictions using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Further details on the Corporation and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 Technical report on the Golden Zone property, can be found on the Corporation's website at www.avidiangold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck, President

E: sroebuck@avidiangold.com or +1(905) 741-5458

Or

Investor Relations:

Paradox

+1(514) 341-0408

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Avidian Gold Corp.





