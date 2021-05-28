Avidian Extends Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) wishes to announce the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has approved a 14 day extension to the closing of the Company's private placement announced on April 26, 2021 (the "Offering") to allow time to receive and process subscription agreements.

The Offering includes the sale of common shares of the Company issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.18 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. The remainder of the Offering will comprise the sale of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000 when combined with the sale of FT Shares. Units will consist of one common share of the Company and a half warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire a common share of the Company at $0.20 for thirty-six (36) months. The Company reserves the right to up-size the Offering by 25%. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2021, subject to TSXV approval.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a focus on advanced stage gold exploration projects in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project hosts a NI 43- 101 indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au)*. Additional projects include the Amanita and the Amanita NE gold properties which are both adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska, and the Jungo gold-copper property in Nevada. *Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property, August 17, 2017, L. McGarry P.Geo & I. Trinder P.Geo, A.C.A Howe International Ltd.

High Tide is a private corporation that is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest the Labrador West Iron project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec. High Tide is majority controlled by Avidian.

Further details on the Company and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 Technical reports on the Golden Zone property and Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.avidiangold.com.

