‘Avid hiker’ has been missing for 4 days, California cops say. Security camera has clue

Police are looking for a 53-year-old man described as an “avid hiker” who was last seen at a Southern California trailhead.

Colin Brian Walker vanished Saturday, July 15, South Pasadena police said in a news release. His vehicle was found parked nearby.

A neighbor’s surveillance video caught Walker heading to the trailhead on foot at 6:23 a.m. that day, police said. He was reported missing Monday, July 17.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark colored shorts, gray socks, brown boots and a brown hat and carrying a large green backpack and hiking sticks, police said.

Walker has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information call 626-403-7297.

Monrovia is about 25 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

